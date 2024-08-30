NatWest banking app down as customers locked out

Support truly

The NatWest banking app is currently down with customers unable to access their account and transfer money.

A message on the app reads “some kind of error has occurred” telling customers they “cannot establish a connection”.

According to website Down Detector, customers first started reporting problems at around 2am with more than 1,000 complaining about the issue at 6.50am.

It comes on the last weekday of the month when some workers get paid by their employer, and ahead of the start of the month when many pay their monthly bills.

The NatWest customer support account has said they’re “aware” of an issue and are “working hard” to resolve it.

Among the users to share their frustration on Saturday morning was Zamaan Ismail, who wrote on X: “Natwest app down, typical... what is wrong with your app??? Cant log in, send payments, had to delete and re-download and just giving this EVERYTIME.”

Another person wrote message to Natwest: “Hi. Your app keeps timing me out after like 5 seconds. Any idea why this is? Man’s got bills to pay!”

And another said: “So Natwest online banking is down... pay day today and all the bills are due, oh today Excellent.”

The full message customers are receiving this morning on their apps reads: “We’re sorry, some kind of error has occurred when trying to establish a connection between your device and ourselves.”

It goes on to ask the customer to close the app and try again, adding they could check their WiFi strength, make sure they are using the latest version of the app and visit the bank’s customer service status page.

The Independent has approached NatWest for comment.

