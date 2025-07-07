Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK businesses will be barred from using non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to silence victims of harassment and discrimination as a part of the government’s bid to boost workers’ rights.

Angela Rayner has proposed an amendment to the Employment Rights Bill which would void and prohibit such agreements against employees in such situations to prevent people from having to “suffer in silence”.

The deputy prime minister said the government had “heard the calls from victims of harassment and discrimination”, as she announced the move following repeated calls from campaigners and Labour politicians.

And, last month, the Commons Women and Equalities Committee called on the Government to ban NDAs to tackle misogyny in the music industry.

The change comes after several high-profile cases of NDAs being used to silence victims of sexual harassment or bullying.

In the case of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, victims were forced to breach such agreements to come forward.

Ms Haigh, who has raised the issue several times in Parliament, said the decision was “an incredible victory for victims and campaigners” after years of “tireless campaigning”.

She said: “This victory belongs to them. Organisations like Can’t Buy My Silence, led by the indefatigable Zelda Perkins, have exposed the harm caused by this toxic practice.

“Today’s announcement will mean that bad employers can no longer hide behind legal practices that cover up their wrongdoing and prevent victims from getting justice.”

Ministers had previously indicated they were considering a ban on NDAs in cases of harassment and discrimination, while employment minister Justin Madders also called for a “cultural shift in employers” earlier this year.

Announcing the amendments, Mr Madders said: “The misuse of NDAs to silence victims of harassment or discrimination is an appalling practice that this Government has been determined to end.

“These amendments will give millions of workers confidence that inappropriate behaviour in the workplace will be dealt with, not hidden, allowing them to get on with building a prosperous and successful career.”

Peers will debate the amendments when the Employment Rights Bill returns to the Lords on July 14 and, if passed, will need to be approved by MPs as well.