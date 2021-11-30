New Covid laws have come into force in England allowing police to enforce isolation and face covering requirements.

The government has brought in the measures, which are the first of their kind since “freedom day” in July, in response to concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The two sets of laws were created by statutory instrument, meaning they were not scrutinised by parliament before coming into effect, and came into force at 4am on Tuesday.

They are separate from government guidance, which seeks to explain the law but is not legally binding in itself.

Breaches of the face mask law can be punished with fines of £200 for the first offence, reduced to £100 if paid within two weeks, doubling to a maximum of £6,400 for six offences or more.

The starting fine for breaking the new self-isolation law is £1,000, rising to a maximum of £10,000 for repeat offences.

What are the new face covering laws?

The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Wearing of Face Covering) (England) Regulations 2021 require people to wear a face covering when indoors on public transport, or in a “relevant place” indoors.

The law came into force at 4am on 30 November and will expire on 20 December unless they are extended or updated in that time.

The definition of face covering used is broad and includes any covering that securely covers the mouth and nose.

Relevant places have been defined by the government in the law. They include shops, enclosed shopping centres, banks, building societies, post offices and parts of transport hubs. Hospitality venues, such as restaurants, pubs, cafes and areas “being used wholly or mainly by people eating or drinking”, are excluded, as are GP practices, dental surgeries, opticians and other premises providing medical services.

Public transport includes buses, trains, private hire vehicles, taxis, the London Underground, trams and planes. The law excludes school buses and cruise ships, as well as private cabins and outdoor areas on transport and those areas “used mainly by people eating, drinking or dancing”.

Places covered by the law must display signs or take other measures to explain the requirements to people not wearing face coverings, the regulations say. They also state that business owners or managers cannot prevent people from wearing masks in relevant areas.

(Reuters)

Who is exempt?

People exempt from legal face covering requirements include children under the age of 11, public transport operators, police officers, emergency responders and on-duty officials such as pilots, Border Force officers and health and safety inspectors.

Employees of “relevant places” are exempt from the law unless they are in areas that are open to the public and are “likely to come into close contact” with any member of the public.

If people are still covered by the law, there is a list of “reasonable excuses” meaning masks can be removed to eat and drink, receive medical treatment, take medication and “avoid harm or injury”.

Face coverings do not have to be used by anyone who is unable to wear them “without severe distress”, or because of any physical or mental illness, impairment or disability.

What are the penalties under face covering laws?

Police officers or public transport operators have the power to “direct a person to wear a covering”, or disembark.

It is a criminal offence to contravene the legal requirements or obstruct “anyone carrying out a function” under the regulations.

Police can issue fixed penalty notices to anyone aged 18 or over who has committed an offence, and people can then be prosecuted if they do not pay within 28 days.

The fine for a first offence is £200, reduced to £100 if paid within two weeks. The amount then doubles for each repeat offence, to £400, £800, £1,600, £3,200 and a maximum of £6,400 for six offences or more.

✕ Omicron Variant Poses 'Very High' Global Risk, WHO Warns

How will police enforce the law?

Guidance issued to police officers across England repeats the model used earlier in the pandemic, where they must explain the law to people suspected of breaking it and encourage them to follow it voluntarily before moving to enforcement.

An official document says “enforcement should always be a last resort”, and that people can be denied entry to places or ordered to leave without being fined.

“You may only exercise any of the powers if you consider they are a necessary and proportionate means of ensuring compliance with the requirement to wear a face covering when using a relevant place,” it adds.

Arrests can be used for the purpose of “maintaining public health”, but they are not expected to be used unless a crime other than a coronavirus offence has been committed.

Assistant Chief Constable Owen Weatherill, who is leading the police response to coronavirus, said: “Police forces will increase officer visibility where possible in high risk and crowded areas, such as towns and shopping centres, and near transport hubs. If officers encounter individuals not wearing a face covering on public transport or in shops, they will engage with them, explain the risks and encourage them to comply with the new rules.

“Forces will continue to enforce coronavirus regulations where it is necessary to do so. We will support transport and retail staff in ensuring people wear face coverings in line with the regulations.

“We will work closely with businesses and will continue to respond to incidents where individuals are violent or abusive towards staff or members of the public.“

Police officers “acting in the course of their duty” are exempt from legal face covering requirements, but national guidance stipulates that they will wear masks in most circumstances while interacting with the public.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 29 November 2021 Home Secretary Priti Patel is greeted by a police dog at a special memorial service for Met Police Sergeant Matiu Ratana Getty UK news in pictures 28 November 2021 Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City battles for possession with Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United during a match at the Etihad during snow Manchester City/Getty UK news in pictures 27 November 2021 Residents clear branches from a fallen tree in Birkenhead, north west England as “Storm Arwen” triggered a rare “red weather” warning AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 26 November 2021 A shopper browses Christmas trees for sale at Pines and Needles in Dulwich, London Reuters UK news in pictures 25 November 2021 A murmuration of hundreds of thousands of starlings fly over a field at dusk in Cumbria, close to the Scottish border PA UK news in pictures 24 November 2021 Migrants are helped ashore from a RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) lifeboat at a beach in Dungeness, on the south-east coast of England, on November 24, 2021, after being rescued while crossing the English Channel. AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 23 November 2021 The coffin of Sir David Amess is carried past politicians, including former Prime Ministers Sir John Major, David Cameron and Theresa May, Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the requiem mass for the MP at Westminster Cathedral, central London PA UK news in pictures 22 November 2021 The scene in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset where police have launched a murder probe after two people were found dead Tom Wren/SWNS UK news in pictures 21 November 2021 London-based midwife Sarah Muggleton, 27, takes part in a 'March with Midwives' in central London to highlight the crisis in maternity services PA UK news in pictures 20 November 2021 Police officers monitor as climate change activists sit down and block traffic during a protest action in solidarity with activists from the Insulate Britain group who received prison terms for blocking roads, on Lambeth Bridge in central London AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 19 November 2021 A giant installation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson made from recycled clothing goes on display at Manchester Central, as part of Manchester Art Fair, in a 'wake-up call for the Prime Minister to tackle textile waste' PA UK news in pictures 18 November 2021 The scene at a recycling centre in Stert, near Devizes in Wiltshire after a large blaze was brought under control. The fire broke out on Wednesday night the fire service has said and local residents were advised to keep windows and doors shut due to large amounts of smoke PA UK news in pictures 17 November 2021 The sun rises over South Shields Lighthouse, on the North East coast of England PA UK news in pictures 16 November 2021 ancer Maithili Vijayakumar at the launch of 2021 Diwali celebrations at St Andrew Square in Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 15 November 2021 Forensic officers work outside Liverpool Women's Hospital, following a car blast, in Liverpool Reuters UK news in pictures 14 November 2021 Wreaths by the Cenotaph after the Remembrance Sunday service in Whitehall, London PA UK news in pictures 13 November 2021 Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, is ending his hunger strike in central London after almost three weeks. Ratcliffe has spent 21 days camped outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London without food. He began his demonstration on 24 October after his wife lost her latest appeal in Iran, saying his family was “caught in a dispute between two states” PA UK news in pictures 12 November 2021 Peter Green protesting outside the Cop26 gates during the official final day of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. PA UK news in pictures 11 November 2021 Seagulls fly around the statue entitled 'Tommy', a first World War soldier by artist Ray Lonsdale at dawn in Seaham, Britain Reuters UK news in pictures 10 November 2021 Climate activists dressed as characters inspired by the Netflix series “Squid Game” protest as they ask Samsung to go 100% renewable energy, outside the venue for COP26 in Glasgow Reuters UK news in pictures 9 November 2021 A deer statue silhouetted at Loch Faskally in Pitlochry, Scotland Reuters UK news in pictures 8 November 2021 Sunrise over St Mary's Lighthouse at Whitley Bay on the North East coast of England PA UK news in pictures 7 November 2021 Activists from Friends of the Earth during a demonstration calling for an end to all new oil and gas projects in the North Sea outside the UK Government's Cop26 hub during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow PA UK news in pictures 6 November 2021 Protesters take part in a rally organised by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow demanding global climate justice PA UK news in pictures 5 November 2021 Final touches are made to a life sized Sir David Attenborough cake surrounded by animals as part of a display created by a group of cake artists during Cake International at NEC Birmingham PA UK news in pictures 4 November 2021 A spectacular display of the Northern Lights seen over Derwentwater, near Keswick in the Lake District PA UK news in pictures 3 November 2021 Police and demonstrators at a Extinction Rebellion protest on Buchanan Street, during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow PA UK news in pictures 2 November 2021 A person walks along the Basingstoke canal near to Dogmersfield in Hampshire PA UK news in pictures 1 November 2021 Sir David Attenborough delivers a speech during Cop26 in Glasgow Reuters UK news in pictures 31 October 2021 Extinction Rebellion activists protest in Edinburgh as the Cop26 conference begins in Glasgow Getty UK news in pictures 30 October 2021 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Mapuche leader and Minga Indigena Lead Coordinator Claflin Lafkenche (right) alongside indigenous delegates at a ceremonial gathering at the Tramway in Glasgow in a symbolic gesture to mark a unified demand for climate justice PA UK news in pictures 29 October 2021 Ocean Rebellion put on a display of puking oil heads ahead of climate change conference COP26 in Glasgow EPA UK news in pictures 28 October 2021 A man dressed as Santa Claus outside Selfridges in London as the department store unveils its Christmas windows on Oxford Street PA UK news in pictures 27 October 2021 Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak during a visit to Fourpure Brewery in Bermondsey, London, after the chancellor announced a cut to beer taxes in his budget PA UK news in pictures 26 October 2021 Activist Steve Bray demonstrates with a toilet outside the gates of Downing Street, after MPs voted in Parliament against the Environment Bill, allowing companies to pump raw sewage into UK rivers and seas, in London Reuters UK news in pictures 25 October 2021 Second World War veteran James White, 96, at the opening of the Edinburgh Garden of Remembrance, marking the start of the remembrance period PA UK news in pictures 24 October 2021 Richard Ratcliffe holds up a photo of his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as he protests outside the Foreign Office while on hunger strike, part of an effort to lobby the UK foreign secretary to bring his wife home from detention in Iran Getty UK news in pictures 23 October 2021 Partner of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Stella Morris and Editor in Chief of WikiLeaks Kristinn Hrafnsson attend a protest ahead of the appeal hearing over Assange's extradition, in London Reuters UK news in pictures 22 October 2021 Palace Gardener Justine Howlett adds the finishing touches to pumpkins bearing the face of Henry VIII and his wives, at Hampton Court Palace. PA UK news in pictures 21 October 2021 Flooded fields near Lingfield in Surrey, after southern England was hit overnight by heavy rain and strong winds from Storm Aurore moving in from France PA UK news in pictures 20 October 2021 A wing surfer enjoys the strong winds as they surf in the sea off of Hayling Island in Hampshire PA UK news in pictures 19 October 2021 Actor Jude Law holds hands with Little Amal, a 3.5-metre-tall puppet of a nine-year-old Syrian girl, as it arrives in Folkestone, Kent, as part of the Handspring Puppet Company's 'The Walk' PA UK news in pictures 18 October 2021 A view over Southend-on-Sea in Essex, which is set to become a city in tribute to Sir David Amess MP, who spent years campaigning for the change Getty UK news in pictures 17 October 2021 Members of the Essex Bangladeshi Welfare Association pay their respects by floral tributes laid at the scene where Sir David Amess MP was killed at Belfairs Methodist Church, in Leigh-on-Sea Reuters UK news in pictures 16 October 2021 Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer, Priti Patel and Lindsay Hoyle pay respects to Sir David Amess at Belfairs Methodist Church, in Leigh-on-Sea, the site of his death EPA UK news in pictures 15 October 2021 A person lays flowers at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after he was stabbed several times at a constituency surgery. A man has been arrested and officers are not looking for anyone else PA UK news in pictures 14 October 2021 A red deer stag during rutting season in Bushy Park, Richmond, south west London, which is home to over 300 red and fallow deer PA UK news in pictures 13 October 2021 Police officers detain a man as Insulate Britain activists block a roundabout at a junction on the M25 motorway during a protest in Thurrock Reuters UK news in pictures 12 October 2021 The aerial climate installation by Swiss artivist Dan Acher 'We Are Watching' is unveiled at Our Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 10 October 2021 A young girl is helped by a Border Force officer as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel. PA

What is the new self-isolation law?

A separate set of Health Protection Regulations that came into force at 4am on 30 November mean that anyone who is a close contact of people “suspected of, or confirmed as having” the omicron variant of coronavirus must self-isolate.

The law states that exemptions from the duty, meaning people who are fully vaccinated, participating in coronavirus related research or clinically unable to be vaccinated do not have to self-isolate, only apply for other variants.

Close contact means any face-to-face contact at a distance of less than 1m, spending more than 15 minutes within 2m of an infected individual or travelling in close proximity to them.

Self-isolation means that people must not leave the place where they are living, unless necessary for a range of exemptions including seeking medical assistance, attending court, avoiding the risk of harm, attending funerals for close family and “obtaining basic necessities” fit here is no other way.

The isolation period mandated by the law is 10 days from the date someone tested positive or when their symptoms began..

What are the penalties?

Self-isolation checks can be carried out by local councils, government agencies and police. They can direct people back to the place they are self-isolated and “use reasonable force if necessary”.

People found to have contravened the legal requirement to self-isolate can be given a fine of £1,000 for the first offence, £2,000 for the second, £4,000 for the third, and £10,000 for four or more.

People who contravene the requirement in more serious circumstances, including by coming into contact with a group or being “reckless as to the consequences of that close contact for the health” of other people, can be fined £4,000 for the first offence and £10,000 afterwards.