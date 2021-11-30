Covid news: Booster vaccines extended to all over-18s, after omicron variant lands in UK
New strain is ‘potentially the most challenging development of pandemic for some time’, warns Sturgeon
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has recommended the coronavirus booster campaign be extended to all over-18s, amid fears about the new omicron variant of coronavirus.
The gap between the second and booster doses of a vaccine should also be cut to three months, experts say. The government is expected to implement the recommendations while the NHS will take responsibility for rolling them out and calling forward younger adults.
It came after leaders in Scotland and Wales demanded Boris Johnson introduce tougher border quarantine rules for travellers visiting the UK.
Nicola Sturgeon said she and Mark Drakeford, her Welsh counterpart, wrote to the prime minister asking him to increase the self-isolation requirement to eight days with two PCR tests. However, this was rejected by Downing Street due to its possible economic impact.
At a press conference, the Scottish first minister said: “There is no doubt that [omicron] presents potentially the most challenging development in the course of the pandemic for quite some time.”
Wes Streeting made shadow health secretary
Wes Streeting has been appointed as shadow health secretary just four months after he returned to the Labour frontbench after beating cancer.
In a tweet shortly after the announcement, he said: “Delighted to have been appointed as shadow health and social care secretary.
“This year the NHS saved my life and staff across health and social care are getting us through the worst pandemic in living memory.
Closing schools ‘last possible option’, says Zahawi
Closing schools is the last possible option in the fight against the new omicron variant of coronavirus, the education secretary has said.
Nadhim Zahawi said he does not support the return of “bubbles” in schools – where whole classes or year groups could be sent home after a positive Covid-19 test – as it reduces attendance “significantly”.
His comments came as targeted testing of pupils began in two schools in Essex and Nottinghamshire after cases of the omicron variant were detected in the local areas.
On ITV earlier he was asked if closing schools was the “last possible option”, he said: “Absolutely.”
“Keep schools open: do all the things necessary, like face masks in communal areas... to protect the education in the classroom.
“Face masks are not a panacea... these are all interventions that just help you slow the virus... from accelerating too quickly.”
Inbound tourism firms ‘skating on thin ice'
The number of international visitors to the UK is expected to be down 75 per cent in November and December compared with the same period in 2019, refelecting a loss of tourism revenue in the billions.
In a poll of members of tourism association UKInbound, 89 per cent said the number of international arrivals would be lower than 2019 figures.
Joss Croft, boss of UKInbound, said the inbound tourism sector was already struggling but the announcement of new Covid restrictions had sent “shockwaves” through the industry.
“With annual revenues down 93 per cent and international visitors expected to be down 75 per cent during a critical part of the year, Christmas, businesses are skating on thin ice,” he said.
Portugal reports 13 cases of omicron variant
Portugal has detected 13 cases of the omicron variant, all involving players and staff members of Lisbon soccer club Belenenses SAD after one player recently returned from South Africa, health authority DGS said.
Omicron ‘not cause for panic', says Biden
Joe Biden urged Americans not to panic over the omicron variant of Covid-19 and said the US government was working with pharmaceutical companies to make contingency plans if new vaccines were needed.
The president said the country would not go back to lockdowns this winter, but urged people to get vaccinated, get their boosters and wear masks.
“This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” Biden told the press after a meeting with his Covid-19 team.
The US has yet to report a case of the new variant. It is known to be in North America though, with Canada reporting cases yesterday.
Spain reports first case of omicron variant
Spain has reported its first case of the omicron variant.
The traveller was a 51-year-old who had flown back to Madrid from South Africa, via Amsterdam, said a statement from Madrid’s regional government.
“The patient has light symptoms and is undergoing quarantine,” the statement added.
Latest Covid data
A further 42,583 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported in the UK on Monday, down from 44,434 last Monday.
A further 35 people had died from the virus by 9am on Monday, according to government data.
Jeremy Hunt says Omicron is ‘a symptom of the failure of Western countries to share vaccines around the world’
Thousands join virtual queue to book Covid booster vaccine
Thousands of people have been queueing to register for a Covid booster vaccine on the NHS website after it was revealed that all people aged 18 and over are to be offered a third jab to tackle the spread of the new omicron variant.
There were reports of people waiting in a queue to access the booking page for five minutes or more, with 3,000 held in a virtual line ready to book.
