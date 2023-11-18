Pensioner dies after huge explosion rips through bungalow in Derbyshire

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pensioner who was airlifted to hospital after a suspected gas blast ripped through his bungalow has died.

Emergency services rushed Nigel Barrow, 78, to hospital after the explosion in New Mills, Derbyshire, on Tuesday but he passed away on Friday.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “His family are aware and are being supported by officers.

“An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the explosion, however, due to the damage caused to the property this has yet to be completed. A further review of the scene will take place early next week.”

Firefighters were called to Ollersett Avenue following reports of a blast at 8.07am in Tuesday. Pictures from the scene showed a collapsed roof, with debris falling into the garden of the one-storey building.

One local resident told DerbyshireLive: “That explains the awful bang this morning, it shook our road. I hope everyone is ok. Absolute respect for the extremely quick response of the emergency services.”

Local residents took shelter in a nearby leisure centre, after being evacuated from the surrounding area.

In a statement on their Facebook, High Peak Borough Council said: “Following an explosion at a property in New Mills, a rest centre for affected residents is available at New Mills Leisure Centre (Hyde Bank Rd, New Mills, SK22 4BP).

“Anyone affected is encouraged to go to the Leisure Centre where members of the Derbyshire Emergency Volunteers will be able to help.

“The emergency services are at the location and are working to make the area safe. Please stay away from the area.”

Speaking to The Mirror, one local resident said the explosion caused an “ungodly shake of the house” that had felt similar to “an earthquake standard”.

More follows