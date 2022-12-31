Jump to content

Liveupdated1672497274

New Year’s Eve - live: Fireworks across Australia and New Zealand as they celebrate 2023

Millions will be ringing in the New Year with celebrations and fireworks

Holly Bancroft
Saturday 31 December 2022 14:34
Comments
New Zealand rings in new year with stunning fireworks and lights show over Auckland

Millions around the world will be bringing in the New Year with celebrations and fireworks this evening.

It is already 2023 across the Pacific, with Australians celebrating the New Year by firing more than 7,000 fireworks off the top of Sydney Harbour Bridge and a further 2,000 from the nearby Opera House.

In Bali, dancers celebrated by performing to crowds in traditional dress and in Auckland, New Zealand large crowds gather below the Sky Tower to watch a fireworks display.

In London tonight, large crowds are expected to gather and see the fireworks, while in Scotland, thousands will attend the Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh.

For many this is the first New Year’s Eve in three years where parties and festivities are fully free from Covid restrictions.

1672497203

Kiwis bring in 2023

Auckland in New Zealand became the first major city to start welcoming in 2023. Fireworks were launched from the city’s Sky Tower at 11:00 GMT, just an hour after the Pacific island of Kiribati became the first to see in 2023 at 10:00 GMT.

Holly Bancroft31 December 2022 14:33
1672496869

Australians celebrate the New Year

Sydney has marked the start of 2023 with its annual fireworks display. Around 7,000 fireworks lit up Sydney Harbour, the highest number ever used.

In Melbourne, 20 tonnes of fireworks were launched around the city from 30 different rooftops.

Here are some photos from the celebrations in Sydney:

New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky over the Sydney Opera House (L) and Harbour Bridge

(AFP via Getty Images)

Revelers turned out in droves to celebrate the arrival of the new year, the first since pandemic restrictions were completely removed in early 2022

(Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

People watch 9pm fireworks at Sydney Botanic Garden during New Years Eve celebrations

(Getty Images)

Holly Bancroft31 December 2022 14:27
1672496505

Watch: How New Year's Eve is celebrated across the world

Holly Bancroft31 December 2022 14:21
1672496404

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of New Year’s Eve. We will be bringing you the best photos and reaction from across the world as different nations ring in 2023.

Holly Bancroft31 December 2022 14:20

