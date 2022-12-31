✕ Close New Zealand rings in new year with stunning fireworks and lights show over Auckland

Millions around the world will be bringing in the New Year with celebrations and fireworks this evening.

It is already 2023 across the Pacific, with Australians celebrating the New Year by firing more than 7,000 fireworks off the top of Sydney Harbour Bridge and a further 2,000 from the nearby Opera House.

In Bali, dancers celebrated by performing to crowds in traditional dress and in Auckland, New Zealand large crowds gather below the Sky Tower to watch a fireworks display.

In London tonight, large crowds are expected to gather and see the fireworks, while in Scotland, thousands will attend the Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh.

For many this is the first New Year’s Eve in three years where parties and festivities are fully free from Covid restrictions.