New Year’s Eve - live: Fireworks across Australia and New Zealand as they celebrate 2023
Millions will be ringing in the New Year with celebrations and fireworks
Millions around the world will be bringing in the New Year with celebrations and fireworks this evening.
It is already 2023 across the Pacific, with Australians celebrating the New Year by firing more than 7,000 fireworks off the top of Sydney Harbour Bridge and a further 2,000 from the nearby Opera House.
In Bali, dancers celebrated by performing to crowds in traditional dress and in Auckland, New Zealand large crowds gather below the Sky Tower to watch a fireworks display.
In London tonight, large crowds are expected to gather and see the fireworks, while in Scotland, thousands will attend the Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh.
For many this is the first New Year’s Eve in three years where parties and festivities are fully free from Covid restrictions.
Kiwis bring in 2023
Auckland in New Zealand became the first major city to start welcoming in 2023. Fireworks were launched from the city’s Sky Tower at 11:00 GMT, just an hour after the Pacific island of Kiribati became the first to see in 2023 at 10:00 GMT.
Australians celebrate the New Year
Sydney has marked the start of 2023 with its annual fireworks display. Around 7,000 fireworks lit up Sydney Harbour, the highest number ever used.
In Melbourne, 20 tonnes of fireworks were launched around the city from 30 different rooftops.
Here are some photos from the celebrations in Sydney:
Watch: How New Year's Eve is celebrated across the world
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of New Year’s Eve. We will be bringing you the best photos and reaction from across the world as different nations ring in 2023.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies