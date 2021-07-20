Just over one fifth of people have downloaded the NHS Covid App and are using it correctly, according to a new poll by YouGov.

The survey suggests most people are either abusing the app in some way, have deleted it or never downloaded it in the first place.

The findings come amid concerns of a “pingdemic”, as rising numbers of people are told to self-isolate through the NHS Covid App.

The new YouGov poll found only nine per cent of 18 to 24 year olds have the app on their phones and are using it properly.

This was compared to 19 per cent of 25 to 49 year olds, 22 per cent of 50 to 64 year olds and 29 per cent of over-60s.

Meanwhile, just over a third of people said they had deleted the app or were not using it properly, which can include switching bluetooth off or avoiding checking into venues.

For 18 to 24 year olds, over half of those polled said they had either deleted the app or were abusing it in some way.

Across all age groups, ten per cent said they had deleted the app after downloading it, while 40 per cent never had it in the first place.

The pollster also found one fifth of those with the NHS Covid-19 App installed on their phones had their bluetooth turned off at the time of the survey in mid-July.

The government confirmed on Monday there would be no changes to the app’s sensitivity, despite industry warnings about the number of staff off work due to being told to self-isolate.

Recent figures show more than 520,00 alerts were sent to users of the NHS Covid-19 app in England in a single week in early July.