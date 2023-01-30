Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Steve Barclay gives a statement on plans to help recover NHS urgent and emergency care services.

On Monday, a two-year recovery plan to help restore frontline services was announced, with the NHS currently struggling through one of their toughest winters.

The plan aims to reduce waiting times and improve patient experience amid record demand for NHS services, with the latest data showing more A&E attendances than ever before, growing numbers of the most serious ambulance call outs and millions of NHS 111 calls a month over winter.

Mr Barclay, the health secretary, will be speaking in the House of Commons.

Meanwhile earlier today, Ben Wallace took questions from MPs inside the chamber and provided an update on tanks sent to Ukraine.

The defence secretary was speaking amid reports that he was told by a senior US general that the British Army is no longer regarded as a top-level fighting force.