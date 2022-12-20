Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A critical incident has been declared by South East Ambulance Service (SECAmb) on the eve of a strike by paramedics in a row over pay and conditions.

Officials said the decision, taken on Monday evening, followed a period of more than a week of “sustained pressure” across 999 and 111 services.

This had “significantly impacted on our ability to respond to patients,” the service said.

“We would like to thank all our staff and volunteers for their hard work and commitment in recent days in what continue to be extremely challenging circumstances,” it added.

SECAmb urged members of the public to continue calling 999 in life-threatening emergencies, with priority given to the most seriously ill and injured patients.

Patients can also continue to seek help and advice from alternatives including NHS 111, online at 111.nhs.uk, their own GP or by speaking to a pharmacist.

SECAmb said that declaring a critical incident “provides us with additional oversight and enables us to explore options including mutual aid, while focusing all efforts on frontline patient care.”

The situation will be kept under “close review,” it added.

North East Ambulance Service and the East of England Ambulance Service also have also declared critical incidents.

The northeast service operates across Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, County Durham, Darlington and Teesside.

The southeast covers Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, West Sussex, Kent, Surrey and North East Hampshire.

Eastern England covers Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

North East Ambulance Service said it declared a critical incident on Monday afternoon as a result of "significant delays for more than 200 patients waiting for an ambulance, together with a reduction in ambulance crew availability to respond because of delays in handing over patients at the region’s hospitals".

Stephen Segasby, chief operating officer at the service, said: "Our service is under unprecedented pressure.

"Declaring a critical incident means we can focus our resources on those patients most in need and communicates the pressures we are under to our health system partners who can provide support.

"We are asking the public to call us only in a life-threatening emergency."

More follows...