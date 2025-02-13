Ministers warned infected blood compensation payouts taking ‘far too long’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Compensation payouts to victims of the infected blood scandal are taking “far, far, far too long”, ministers have been warned.

Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds used a Commons statement to update MPs on the efforts to compensate people, with payments to those who are living, infected and registered with the support scheme to be “accelerated” from April.

But several MPs voiced concerns on behalf of victims, including fears that more will die before they receive money they are entitled to.

More than 30,000 people who received NHS treatment between the 1970s and early 1990s were infected with contaminated blood.

Many contracted a number of viruses including hepatitis C and HIV.

Some 3,000 died as a result and survivors are living with lifelong health implications.

Labour MP Ian Lavery (Blyth and Ashington) told Mr Thomas-Symonds: “Despite his sterling efforts, and I really mean that, I’ve got to say that this process is taking far, far, far too long.

“There are victims dying at the rate of two per week, never seeing the compensation which they deserve.

“Victims are desperate to understand what and how much compensation they might even be due under this process.”

Mr Thomas-Symonds said the Government has published explainer documents on compensation and the Infected Blood Compensation Authority (IBCA) intends to publish a “compensation calculator” by the end of March.

Labour MP Alex Barros-Curtis earlier raised the case of his Cardiff West constituent Sue Sparkes, who lost her husband, Les, owing to infected blood in 1990.

Mr Barros-Curtis said: “She is concerned that it’ll take many, many years to make all of these payments.”

He said he did not doubt Mr Thomas-Symonds’ “commitment and passion” on the issue to “tackle injustice and deliver the culture change”.

The MP added: “But will he assure Sue and myself that he will ensure that every lever of government is being pulled in order to ensure that all payments to infected and affected individuals are made as a matter of urgency?”

Mr Thomas-Symonds replied: “I can certainly give that assurance both to him and his constituents. The Government will continue to push this forward as quickly as is reasonably possible.

“I am conscious of the strength of feeling, I am also conscious of victims who have waited decades for justice and that need for speed is recognised across government.”

Labour MP Johanna Baxter (Paisley and Renfrewshire South) said she shares concerns about the “need for speed in ensuring that victims receive the compensation that they so rightly deserve”.

Conservative former minister Sir John Hayes asked Mr Thomas-Symonds to deal with matters “promptly”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves used her first Budget to announce that £11.8 billion would be set aside to compensate those impacted by the infected blood scandal, which the IBCA has been tasked with administering.

By mid-January, 67 people had been asked to start their claim, and a total of 250 people are expected to have their claims looked at by the end of March, the IBCA said.

In his statement, Mr Thomas-Symonds said the Government had laid parliamentary regulations which would allow for payments to be made to those affected by the scandal, as well as those infected.

He said: “As compensation applications increase, I know IBCA are determined to make sure payments are made to people as soon as possible.”

He added: “In laying these regulations, we are one step closer to having the entire infected blood compensation scheme fully established in law. And I understand the importance of providing opportunity to everyone across the House to debate the matter.

“This will be another significant moment for all those who waited too long.”

He continued: “Over the past seven months I have been insistent to my officials and the community on the importance of making sure that after 40 years of injustice, that justice is now finally being delivered and compensation rightly being paid.”