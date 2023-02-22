Police watchdog probes welfare check on Nicola Bulley days before she went missing

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The police watchdog has launched an investigation into a welfare check on Nicola Bulley carried out by Lancashire Police on 10 January, days before she was last seen.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “Following a referral by Lancashire Constabulary on Thursday (February 16) we have started an independent investigation regarding contact the force had with Nicola Bulley on 10 January 2023.

“We were notified by the force that an officer attended the family home on that date as part of a welfare check.”

The force had come under fire and was labelled “sexist” for revealing that the missing mother was regarded as high risk due to issues with alcohol and menopause.

Lancashire Police said it would conduct an internal review into the Nicola Bulley investigation.

The force confirmed a date had been set for the review, which will be conducted by their Head of Crime, Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables.

In a statement confirming the internal review, a police spokeswoman said: “A review of the investigation is diarised and will be conducted by our Head of Crime Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables.

“She is also PIP 4 accredited and has attended the national reviewer course.”

Information Commissioner John Edwards said he will be asking Lancashire Police about its decision to disclose Ms Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and HRT.

He said in a statement: “Data protection law exists to ensure people’s personal information is used properly and fairly. This includes ensuring personal details are not disclosed inappropriately.”

Nicola Bulley, 45, was missing for more than three weeks before her body was discovered in the River Wyre (Family Handout/PA) (PA Media)

“Given the high-profile nature of this case, we will be asking Lancashire Police to set out how they reached the decision to disclose this information in due course.”

The force also came under fire from the leader of Wyre Council, who said there were “lessons to be learned”.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Lancashire Police assistant chief constable Peter Lawson confirmed Ms Bulley had been identified.

Nicola Bulley was far not far from where she went missing (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Her friends and family now launched the campaign saying Nicola’s legacy will live on through Paul and their two daughters.

“As you can imagine, this is a situation that no one wishes to find themselves in, and we want to help the family through this awful time,” the organisers wrote. “The hope is that the funds raised will give the family one less worry, and will help Paul and their little girls now and into the future.

“The beautiful Nicola Bulley was the most amazing person you could have ever met, a heart made of gold, that shined through in everything she did. Her kindness knew no bounds and her legacy will live on through her beautiful little girls and Paul.”