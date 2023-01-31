Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police searching for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley are “especially keen” to speak to a potential witness who was in the area at the time she vanished.

The 45-year-old mother of two was last seen at 9.15am on Friday by a member of the public.

In a recent update, Lancashire Police appealed for a “potentially key witness” to come forward.

Officers described him as a man aged around 70, white, six ft tall, well-built who was walking a small white fluffy dog on a lead. He spoke to a woman in the area before walking in the direction of Rowanwater.

“If this is you, or if you know who this could be, please get in touch,” Lancashire Police said in a statement.

Ms Bulley’s mobile phone was found on a bench near where she was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire. It was still connected to a conference call when it was found.

Her dog, a springer spaniel called Willow, was found loose between the river and bench.

Ms Bulley has two young daughters (Supplied)

In a statement Nicola’s family said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support from our community and would like to thank everyone for their ongoing efforts to help us find Nicola.

“The girls are desperate to have their mummy back home safe with them and your ongoing efforts have provided comfort to them whilst we await news on Nicola.

“We ask for anyone who thinks they may have any Information that may help the police find Nicola to please come forward and help them with their enquiries.”

Supt Sally Riley of Lancashire Police said detectives remain “extremely concerned” for Nicola.

Timeline of Nicola Bulley’s movement before she disappeared (Datawrapper/The Independent)

She said: “We continue to do everything we can to try and find her and to provide some answers for her family who are obviously beside themselves with worry. I must stress at this time that this remains a missing person inquiry and at this time there is nothing to suggest any third-party involvement in Nicola’s disappearance.

“We appreciate there is also a great deal of concern in the local community, and we appreciate people want to help. However, parts of the riverbank are treacherous, and we would ask that nobody puts themselves in danger and that the police and partner agencies’ efforts to find Nicola are not compromised.

“If anybody has any questions or concerns, they are welcome to speak to officers in the area.”

Police described Ms Bulley as white, 5ft3 with light brown shoulder-length hair. She speaks with an Essex accent and was last seen wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive-green ankle wellies. Her hair was tied into a ponytail.

Immediately before going missing Ms Bulley was walking her brown Spaniel dog Willow who was found close to where the mother of two was last seen, along with her mobile phone.

Anybody who has seen Nicola, or has information about where she might be, is asked to call 101, quoting log 565 of January 30th. For immediate sightings please call 999.