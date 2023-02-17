Nicola Bulley police ‘made sexist error’ on release of personal struggles

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The former victims' commissioner has condemned police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley for their “sexist” revelations about her personal health problems.

Lancashire Constabulary revealed on Wednesday that the 45-year-old mother of two had issues with alcohol brought on by her struggles with menopause.

The move sparked a backlash from the public, MPs and women’s rights campaigners accusing police of victim blaming and prompted home secretary Suella Braverman to demand an explanation from the force.

Dame Vera Baird said she was worried the move would put people off from making complaints in future as they might fear what information about them would be made public.

Asked about the police disclosing personal information about Ms Bulley, Dame Vera told BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday: “I don't think they can think it's relevant, can they? Because they have been subject to heavy and, in my view, totally justified criticism since they disclosed it.

“I'm sure they would have explained themselves if they had an explanation ... if it was relevant it needed to be in a public domain at the start and it wasn't. I mean, that is a really worrying error. It is frankly dreadful.”

She added: “Coming back to this information - you know, I'm worried about future people making complaints.”

Nicola Bulley (Handout/PA) (PA Media)

She went on: “If one of your relatives has gone missing ... and may have some weaknesses, as goodness knows we all do, then would you, first of all, go to the police at all as early as you should when you will have to tell them all the intimate details to help them with their inquiry - that's essential.

“But would you if it's going to be on the front page of The Sun the next day or a week later? And if you do, will you tell them these details?”

She went on to say that she did not think the information would have been released if Ms Bulley was a man.

“Would we have had police officers saying, if it was Nicholas, 'he's unfortunately tied down with alcohol because he been suffering with erectile dysfunction for the last few weeks', I think not.

Dame Vera Baird said she was concerned the release of such personal details would prevent people from turning to police for help (PA)

“No, it's a dreadful error to put this in the public domain for absolutely nothing and I'm afraid I think it's as sexist as it comes”.

Ms Bulley’s family said on Wednesday that the force told them in advance that the information would be released and it was made public to stop “appalling” speculation into her private life.

Ms Bulley has been missing since January 27 and was last seen at the River Wyre.

Police maintain that she fell in the river and say there is nothing to suggest any third -party involvement.