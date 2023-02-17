Jump to content

Liveupdated1676611034

Nicola Bulley – live: Police refer themselves to watchdog over contact with mother

Lancashire Police shared details of Ms Bulley’s ‘significant issues with alcohol’ relating to home visit on 10 January

Maryam Zakir-Hussain,Emily Atkinson
Friday 17 February 2023 05:17
Ex-detective says police have ‘destroyed’ Nicola Bulley’s reputation

Lancashire Police have referred themselves to a watchdog over the contact the force had with missing mother Nicola Bulley seventeen days before she disappeared.

In a statement, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “This afternoon we received a referral from Lancashire Constabulary regarding contact the force had with Nicola Bulley on 10 January, prior to her disappearance.

“We are assessing the available information to determine whether an investigation into that contact may be required and if so, who should conduct that investigation.”

It comes after Lancashire Police shared details of Ms Bulley’s “significant issues with alcohol”, giving significantly more information than at a press conference just hours earlier.

“As a result of those issues, a response car staffed by both police and health professionals attended a report of concern for welfare at Nicola’s home address on 10 January,” police said in a statement.

1676570022

Police refer themselves to watchdog for home visit prior to mother’s disappearance

Lancashire Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the contact the force had with missing mother Nicola Bulley seventeen days before she disappeared, the watchdog said.

In a statement, the IOPC said: “This afternoon we received a referral from Lancashire Constabulary regarding contact the force had with Nicola Bulley on 10 January, prior to her disappearance.

“We are assessing the available information to determine whether an investigation into that contact may be required and if so, who should conduct that investigation.”

Emily Atkinson16 February 2023 17:53
1676610000

‘This needs to stop’: Full statement as Nicola Bulley’s family break silence

Nicola Bulley family has urged the public to end the “appalling” speculation about her private life, saying the public focus has become “distracted” from finding the missing mother-of-two.

Lancashire Police faced a huge backlash after revealing that the missing dog walker suffered “some significant issues with alcohol” in the past, which had resurfaced in the months before she went missing.

The revelations came hours after senior officers said that Ms Bulley was “vulnerable” and classed by police as a “high-risk” missing person immediately after her partner Paul Ansell reported her disappearance.

Read the family’s statement in full:

Emily Atkinson17 February 2023 05:00
1676608223

Police accused of pushing ‘crazy’ women stereotype

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have been accused of perpetuating the stereotype that women are “crazy” and “hormonal” after they revealed she had alcohol issues brought on by menopause.

Lancashire Police sparked outrage on Wednesday when they revealed the personal details of the mother of two’s struggles, with a former police watchdog questioning how the information was “even vaguely relevant”.

Mandu Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, told The Independent it was “inexcusable” the police have “weaponised” the fact Ms Bulley was menopausal to “justify” her disappearance.

Ms Reid added: “I can’t see what the police, or anybody, or perhaps most importantly her, is hoping to do by bringing that narrative into it”.

Maya Oppenheim has more.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar17 February 2023 04:30
1676606400

Map shows key areas in Nicola Bulley search as police share lane where she could have left field

Nicola Bulley’s disappearance continues to confound police and public three weeks after the mortgage broker vanished in Lancashire.

The 45-year-old mother-of-two was logged into a Teams work call on her phone on Friday 27 January as she walked her dog, Willow, along their usual riverside route in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre.

But what happened next is shrouded in mystery.

We map Nicola’s last known movements as the search for her continues:

Emily Atkinson17 February 2023 04:00
1676604671

Home secretary asks police to explain disclosure of private information

Home secretary Suella Braverman has asked Lancashire Constabulary to explain why personal details about Nicola Bulley’s health were made public, as the force faces a potential watchdog investigation over an incident days before her disappearance.

It comes amid outrage over the disclosure of claims regarding the mother-of-two’s alcohol consumption and experience of menopause, with a former police watchdog questioning how the information was “even vaguely relevant”.

A source close to Ms Braverman said: “The home secretary was concerned by the disclosure of Ms Bulley’s personal information by Lancashire Police and asked the force for an explanation.”

Lizzie Dearden reports.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar17 February 2023 03:31
1676602800

Opinion: The police couldn’t have got it more wrong on Nicola Bulley

My biggest concern is the police concluding – within days of Nicola’s disappearance – that they had formed a working hypothesis that Nicola fell into the water and drowned. My major problem with having a hypothesis so early is it has the danger of looking for evidence to fit that theory, rather than everyone remaining open-minded.

Former detective Mark Williams-Thomas lays out what he thinks the police investigation should focus on now:

Emily Atkinson17 February 2023 03:00
1676599200

Watch: Ex-detective Martyn Underhill says police have 'destroyed' Nicola Bulley's reputation

Emily Atkinson17 February 2023 02:00
1676595600

Opinion: The Nicola Bulley case has exposed deep flaws in UK policing

There have been too many revelations during these inquiries and elsewhere about everyday, casual, institutional misogyny on a scale that is difficult to comprehend

Read our latest editorial here:

Emily Atkinson17 February 2023 01:00
1676592000

Nicola Bulley: All the evidence released so far in the case of the missing dog walker

Nicola Bulley, a 45-year-old mother-of-two and mortgage adviser, is still missing almost three weeks after she disappeared while out walking her dog having dropped her young daughters off at primary school.

Ms Bulley, originally from Essex but now resident in Inskip, was heading east along the River Wyre in Lancashire with her brown springer spaniel Willow when she vanished near St Michael’s on Wyre at approximately 9.15am on Friday 27 January.

Here is a brief overview of the information released so far as the investigation continues.

Joe Sommerlad reports:

Emily Atkinson17 February 2023 00:00
1676588410

Timeline of Nicola Bulley mystery as police reveal they visited home weeks before she vanished

Police are still searching for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, who disappeared almost three weeks ago after dropping her daughters off at school.

Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen on Friday 27 January at around 9.20am while walking her dog alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire. Friends and family of the mother-of-two have said they will never give up hope of finding her.

Ms Bulley’s phone was found, apparently still connected to a Microsoft Teams work call, on a park bench nearby, along with the harness and lead for her dog, Willow, a springer spaniel.

We take a look at a timeline of the case as the search continues:

Emily Atkinson16 February 2023 23:00

