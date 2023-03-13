Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have been paid to a mother and her young son killed in when their car was hit by a lorry.

Nicola Courtney, 34, and three-year-old Lucas Page were sat stationary in a Ford Focus on the A180 near Immingham in Lincolnshire when an articulated vehicle crashed into them on Friday night.

They are thought to have broken down in a live lane of traffic prior to the collision. The A180 is primarily dual carriageway with no hard shoulders.

Ms Courtney, from Scunthorpe, was aged 34 (Humberside Police handout)

A woman has said she had to “swerve” in the dark to avoid the broken-down car and called emergency services shortly prior to the crash, according to the Daily Mirror.

Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, Ms Courtney and Lucas have been named by their families, Humberside Police said.

The force released photographs of the pair, including one posted to social media by Ms Courtney days before the crash, showing Lucas “in his overalls and wellies working with his granddad on the tractor”.

Friends and family paid tribute on social media to the “gorgeous” boy and his mother, who was described as “a beautiful soul inside and out”.

“I’ve never known a life without you in it,” wrote Carli Withers on Facebook, adding: “I’ll love you forever my best friend and cousin.”

A photo showing Lucas on a tractor was posted on social media just days before the crash (Humberside Police handout)

Naomi Longfield said she was “absolutely heartbroken” by the news, adding: “This world is a very sad one we live in. One of my bestest friends and her little boy are going to be missed so much by so many.”

Karen Whitehead lamented the “tragic sad loss”, and said she would “cherish the memories of working with you Nic and as a friend a beautiful soul inside and out”.

Rachel Ensor added: “The most devastating news. There will be a massive hole in the family forever the craziest big cousin of them all. Rest in peace you and your beautiful baby boy Lucas. Love you Nicola hope you’ll be table dancing up there.”

The crash occurred just after 9pm on Friday, with the HGV thought to have been travelling westbound between Stallingborough and Brocklesby, according to the force.

“The full circumstances of the collision will be established during this complex investigation, and we would ask for people not to speculate about the circumstances of the crash,” Humberside Police said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

Detectives are appealing for any further witnesses who may have seen or have dashcam footage showing the vehicles during or prior to the collision.

The police force said it has voluntarily referred itself to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, “after we received calls about the broken down vehicle prior to the collision occurring”.

Their families continue to be supported by specialist trained officers and partnering agencies and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this incredibly difficult time, police added.

Witnesses are asked to call the force’s non-emergency number 101 quoting log 557 of 10 March.

Additional reporting by SWNS