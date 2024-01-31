✕ Close Nicola Sturgeon called Boris Johnson a ‘f***ing clown’, Covid WhatsApps reveal

Nicola Sturgeon will give evidence to the official Covid inquiry today amid ongoing scrutiny over deleted WhatsApp messages.

Scotland’s former first minister, who resigned last year, is scheduled to give testimony for a full day at hearings being held in Edinburgh.

Several figures in Ms Sturgeon’s government have already faced questions at the inquiry about their deletion of WhatsApp messages during the pandemic.

Ms Sturgeon has conceded that messages had not been retained on her own devices but said she has managed to retrieve copies to submit to the probe.

She said informal messages were handed over to the inquiry last year.

Scottish Government ministers and officials have said decisions were routinely recorded on the official system even if messages were deleted in line with policy.

Last week, Ms Sturgeon’s former chief of staff, Liz Lloyd, gave evidence to the inquiry.

After message exchanges between the pair were shown in evidence, Ms Lloyd denied a decision about guest limits on weddings during the pandemic was made “on the hoof”.

In one message seen by the inquiry, Ms Sturgeon referred to then prime minister Boris Johnson as a “f****** clown.”