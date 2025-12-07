Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex equalities watchdog head ‘confused’ by Nigel Farage response to racism claims

Clacton MP Nigel Farage has said any allegations were ‘categorically untrue’.

Christopher McKeon
Sunday 07 December 2025 11:57 GMT
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has faced repeated questions over allegations he made racist and antisemitic remarks while at school (Ben Whitley/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has faced repeated questions over allegations he made racist and antisemitic remarks while at school (Ben Whitley/PA) (PA Wire)

The former head of the equalities watchdog has said she is “confused” by Nigel Farage’s response to allegations of racism during his teenage years.

The Reform UK leader has faced allegations he engaged in racist and antisemitic behaviour while he was a pupil at Dulwich College, a top private school in south London.

Speaking to Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips, former Equality and Human Rights Commission chairwoman Baroness Kishwer Falkner said she was “confused and disturbed” by the allegations.

Describing the claims as “ghastly on paper”, Baroness Falkner said: “The one thing that slightly confuses me about him, and I hear his contextualisation of it all. Why can’t he just offer an unreserved apology for any distress caused?

“I just don’t get it. It seems to me that that would be the most genuine thing to say if he’s genuinely not a racist.”

Mr Farage has faced repeated questions over the allegations, which include claims that he told a Jewish pupil “Hitler was right” and “gas them”, and told a black pupil: “That’s the way back to Africa.”

The Clacton MP has denied the allegations, variously saying they were “categorically” untrue and at other times saying he “would never, ever do it in a hurtful or insulting way”.

In a press conference last week, he continued to deny he ever made racist remarks in a “malicious or nasty way” while accusing broadcasters reporting on the claims of “double standards”.

And he read out a letter from another former pupil saying Mr Farage was “neither aggressive nor racist”.

Reading from the letter, he said: “While there was plenty of macho tongue-in-cheek schoolboy banter, it was humour, and yes, sometimes it was offensive … but never with malice.

“I never heard him racially abuse anyone.”

