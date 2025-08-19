Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers could face further legal challenges over asylum hotels after a council was granted a temporary injunction blocking migrants from being housed there.

Epping Forest District Council won an interim High Court injunction to stop asylum seekers being housed at The Bell Hotel, arguing it had become a “feeding ground for unrest” in recent weeks after a series of violent protests resulted in multiple arrests and saw police officers injured.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper made a last-minute attempt on Tuesday to halt their removal, arguing that other councils would make similar applications for migrant accommodation in their areas.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage hailed the High Court decision in Epping as a “victory” and said he hoped it “provides inspiration to others across the country”, while the shadow home secretary argued that residents have “every right to object” to people being housed in their area.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage has said Reform councils will do ‘everything in their power’ to follow Epping’s lead (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mr Farage indicated that the 12 councils where Reform UK was the largest party would consider legal challenges following Tuesday’s ruling.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, he said the local authorities would do “everything in their power to follow Epping’s lead”.

Later on Tuesday night, Conservative-run Broxbourne borough council announced it was considering pursuing its own injunction.

The council revealed it would “take legal advice as a matter of urgency” about attempting to shut down a four-star asylum hotel in the Hertfordshire town.

Meanwhile, the leader of South Norfolk District Council, which covers the town of Diss where a hotel housing asylum seekers has also been the subject of protests, said the council would not go down the same route.

Conservative leader Daniel Elmer said the council was using planning rules to try to ensure it was families being housed in the area rather than single adult males. He said to do so, which would effectively convert the hotels into hostels, should require a change of use.

The Home Office had warned the judge that an injunction in Epping could “interfere” with the department’s legal obligations, and lawyers representing the hotel’s owner argued it would set a “precedent”.

open image in gallery Protesters outside the former Bell Hotel in Epping (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Bell Hotel has been at the centre of a series of protests in recent weeks after an asylum seeker who was staying there was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Reacting to the news on X, Mr Farage said that “young, undocumented males who break into the UK illegally should NOT be free to walk the streets anywhere. They must be detained and deported”.

“I hope that Epping provides inspiration to others across the country,” he said.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch suggested that the migrants housed at the hotel “need to be moved out of the area immediately”, while her shadow home secretary Chris Philp said that “residents should never have had to fight their own government just to feel safe in their own town”.

He said: “Local residents have every right to feel safe in their own streets and every right to object when their community is treated as a dumping ground.”