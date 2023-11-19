Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nigel Farage has faced his first challenge in since entering I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, after being confronted with several snakes to win tokens for his new campmates.

After being dropped in the Australian Outback, he was joined by YouTuber Nella Rose and presenter Josie Gibson, with the former Ukip leader encountering the aptly named ‘hell-hole’.

The task involved the GB news presenter sticking his head into a box with snakes alongside Rose, while Ms Gibson opted to stick her head in a barrel of mud to find tokens.

I’m A Celebrity’s Josie Gibson takes Brexit swipe at Nigel Farage as pair meet for first time. (I’m A Celebrity/ITV)

After inserting his head into the cubicle, he could be heard remarking “Oh they’re horrible, aren’t they?”, before using his tongue to move all three stars towards the end point.

It comes after the former politician said he is hoping to emulate Matt Hancock’s reputation rehabilitation by appearing on the new series.

“I understood why Matt Hancock did it. He went in there with his reputation on the floor,” he said. “I am hoping those who hate me might hate me a little bit less afterwards.”

After first meeting Ms Gibson, the first mention of Brexit was made, the successful campaign which made Farage a household name.

“I thought this was a good idea until they dropped us off in the middle of nowhere. I’ve never been so petrified,” Ms Gibson said while standing in the desert. In response, Farage quipped: “It’s something different in life, it’s an adventure! It’s a challenge, it’s not going to be easy, but why not?”

Farage hopes to repeat Matt Hancock’s success last year (PA)

Laughing, she remarked: “It can’t be worse than Brexit!” Chuckling, Farage said: “Oh… didn’t take long did it? Didn’t take long. I had a feeling we’d get a bit of that!”.

Introducing Farage, presenters Ant McPartin and Declan Donnelly said: “There’s the man who’s got everyone talking. Nigel Farage. Nigel now, not just known for his controversial political career, he’s also got his own show on GB News.

Now of course, he won’t be presenting that show over the next three weeks. So we’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to all of GB News viewers,” Dec admitted.

Ant quipped: “Sorry Keith, sorry Linda.”

The reality series has returned to screens with the first episode of the 2023 season airing at 9pm on ITV.

Viewers will get their first look at the new crop of celebrities decamping to the Australian outback in the hopes of being crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle.