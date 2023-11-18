Nigel Farage has revealed his biggest worry of going into the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

In a video on his X, formerly Twitter, page, Mr Farage said: “My biggest worry of the whole thing about going into the jungle is there’ll be no news.

“We won’t even know what the time is. I worry will I go absolutely crazy just being stuck there not knowing what’s going on.”

For his first trial, it has been revealed Farage will be dropped into the middle of the Australian desert, along with two other unsuspecting campmates, where they learn their fellow participants are 2,000 miles away on the Gold Coast.

The new series of the reality television show begins on Sunday at 9pm.