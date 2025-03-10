Fact check: Nigel Farage said he admired Vladimir Putin more than a decade ago

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On the BBC’s Question Time programme on March 6, Green Party leader Adrian Ramsay said to Reform UK’s Richard Tice: “It must be uncomfortable for you… to hear your leader saying that Putin is the person he most admires in politics”.

His comments happened at around 10 minutes and 50 seconds into the recording.

Evaluation

Mr Ramsay was referring to Nigel Farage, who in the past said that Russian president Vladimir Putin was the world leader he admired the most. However, these comments were made more than a decade ago.

The facts

In late March 2014, GQ Magazine published parts of an interview with Mr Farage, who was then the leader of Ukip.

In response to a question about the current world leader he admires the most, Mr Farage said: “As an operator, but not as a human being, I would say Putin.

“The way he played the whole Syria thing. Brilliant. Not that I approve of him politically. How many journalists in jail now?”

Mr Farage has spoken about Mr Putin on many occasions since 2014. He has several times been asked about his 2014 comments. The PA news agency has not found any occasion where Mr Farage has disowned the 2014 comments, instead he has sought to put them in context and claimed his comments have been misquoted.

For instance, a few days after the comments appeared, Mr Farage said: “They’re going to have a go at me over Putin because I’ve been wildly misquoted over that.”

“I was asked a couple of months ago which world leader did I admire and I said Vladimir Putin as an operator, particularly the way he managed to stop the West getting militarily involved in Syria, but I don’t like him, I wouldn’t want to live there and I don’t like him as a human being. But I’m sure there will be a ding-dong over that.”

In a BBC appearance in the run-up to last year’s election, Mr Farage said: “Hang on a second, I said I disliked him as a person, but admired him as a political operator, because he’s managed to take control of running Russia.”

Links

