North Sea collision - latest: Fuel leak from US tanker crash could hit UK coastline and ‘devastate’ wildlife
The Solong vessel was carrying 15 containers of sodium cyanide and Stena Immaculate was transporting fuel for the US military
Wildlife trusts have warned of potential “devastating” impacts of pollution after an oil tanker carrying jet fuel and a cargo ship loaded with highly toxic chemicals collided in the North Sea.
The crash, which occurred just before 9.50am on Monday, involved the US-registered Stena Immaculate, transporting fuel for the US military, and the Portuguese-flagged Solong.
The smaller Solong vessel was carrying 15 containers of sodium cyanide, according to a report from maritime data provider Lloyd’s List Intelligence.
Nature rich sites such as the Humber Estuary, where conservationists have been restoring seagrass and oysters, and Flamborough Cliffs could be hit, environmentalists warned.
Martin Slater, Director of Operations at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said the trust was waiting to see if there was any pollution into the North Sea.
“If pollution spillage enters the Humber, this could potentially be devastating for the wildlife of the estuary, including important fish stocks and tens of thousands of overwintering and migrating birds who use the mud flats.”
There are also concerns about the Silver Pit Marine Conservation Zone further offshore from Lincolnshire’s coast, which is “a unique habitat for fish where seabirds and cetaceans feed”.
The prime minister’s official spokesperson previously said it was an “extremely concerning situation”.
Expert warns Hull's protected marine areas at risk from oil spill pollution
Daniela Schmidt, professor of earth sciences at the University of Bristol, said: “There are several Marine protected areas near Hull such as Flamborough Head and Holderness.
“These areas are protected due to their rich habitats supporting marine wildlife including fish, bivalves, crabs and birds. Around Flamborough the nesting season will soon start.
“While the first focus is on containing the fire, the pollution connected to the accident has the potential to spread widely depending on the currents and waves with the risk of impacting these protected areas.
“Natural England and North Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority will be monitoring the distribution of the oil film closely but at the moment it is to early to determine the impacts.”
Solong 'still alight and has drifted away' from collision site
Solong, the Portuguese vessel involved in a crash with US tanker Stena Immaculate, is still alight and has drifted away from the original site of the collision, His Majesty’s Coastguard said.
Air quality at ground level has also been deemed by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural affairs as “within normal levels for the weather conditions”, they added.
“The Solong is still alight and the fire on board the Stena Immaculate has greatly diminished,” HM Coastguard said on Tuesday afternoon.
“Safety vessels and other vessels with firefighting capabilities are still on scene with more arriving today.
“At 11.20pm last night the Solong separated from the Stena Immaculate and began to drift southwards, this is being monitored by HM Coastguard. An exclusion zone of 1km radius has been put in place around both vessels.
“The Counter Pollution and Salvage Team is assessing the situation and is developing a plan ready for implementation as soon as the situation allows.
“The SOSREP is working with ship owners, salvors and insurance companies.
“The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs is monitoring the situation closely and has confirmed that air quality at ground level is currently within normal levels for the weather conditions.
“The UK Health Security Agency (HSA) is also assisting in the response, and has advised that any public health risk on shore is currently deemed to be very low
“HSA risk assessments are under continual review as further information becomes available.”
No sodium cyanide on board shipping container, says Solong owner
Solong owner Ernst Russ has now said the ship has “no containers on board ladened with sodium cyanide”, after reports circulated that the ship was transporting the chemical, prompting further fears over the incident’s environmental damage.
Local wildlife trusts have raised concerns about the impact of any pollution from the two vessels on an array of species, including threatened seabird colonies, grey seals, harbour porpoises, fish, and minke whales.
Dutch marine services provider Boskalis to salvage Stena Immaculate
Dutch marine provider Boskalis will salvage the US-flagged tanker Stena Immaculate, a spokesperson has said.
He could not give a time frame for the salvaging but added that four ships carrying foam and extinguishing agents were already en route to put out the fire caused by the collision.
Another company would salvage Solong, the other container ship involved in the collision, Boskalis' spokesperson said without specifying which company.
'Environmental toll could be severe'
Dr Tom Webb, senior lecturer in marine ecology and conservation at the University of Sheffield, said: “The wildlife of the Yorkshire coast and Humber Estuary is of immense biological, cultural and economic importance. In addition to the wealth of marine life that is present all year round, this time of the year is crucial for many migratory species.
“Chemical pollution resulting from incidents of this kind can directly impact birds, and it can also have long-lasting effects on the marine food webs that support them.”
Dr Alex Lukyanov, researcher on advanced mathematical models of oil spills from the University of Reading, said: “Oil spills like the one in the North Sea are affected by multiple factors. The size of the spill, weather conditions, sea currents, water waves, wind patterns, and the type of oil involved all play crucial roles in determining environmental outcomes.
“This particular incident is troubling because it appears to involve persistent oil, which breaks up slowly in water.”
Cargo tank was carrying sodium cyanide - what is it?
The Solong was transporting “an unknown quantity of alcohol and 15 containers of sodium cyanide”, according to Lloyd’s List.
It remains unclear whether the cyanide has entered the water.
Sodium cyanide can release highly toxic hydrogen cyanide gas, which disrupts the body’s ability to use oxygen, according to the US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) also notes that sodium cyanide can convert into hydrogen cyanide upon contact with water.
Questions over North Sea collision arise despite advanced technical equipment
The cause of the collision remains unclear.
Martyn Boyers, chief executive of the nearby Port of Grimsby East, told CNN: “It seems a mystery, really, because all the vessels now have very highly sophisticated technical equipment to plot courses and to look at any obstacles or anything they’ve got to avoid.
“It’s difficult to actually suggest what went on, other than the fact it should never have happened,” he added.
Mr Boyers said the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) and the Marine and Coastguard Agency (MCA) would likely investigate the incident.
“How did that vessel continue plowing into the berth vessel? There must have been some warning signs. They must have been able to detect it on the radar,” Mr Boyers said.
Watch | Yorkshire Wildlife Trust warns chemical spill could threaten hundreds of thousands of birds along Yorkshire Coast
Oil spill threatens vital wildlife habitats along Lincolnshire coast
Tammy Smalley, head of conservation at Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, warned that the North Lincolnshire coast is at risk following the collision, including key nature reserves.
Ms Smalley said: “The north Lincolnshire coast is at risk which includes our special – and vast – nature reserves, Donna Nook and Saltfleetby-Theddlethorpe Dunes. The area is home to internationally important populations of seabirds and seals, and fragile habitats including saltmarsh, mudflats and seagrass meadows.
“Depending on wind direction and contaminants, we are also concerned about the Silver Pit Marine Conservation Zone farther offshore – a unique habitat for fish where seabirds and cetaceans feed. Much of the Lincolnshire coast offshore is within marine protected areas for habitat features such as sub-tidal sand dunes.
“Although the grey seals at Donna Nook are not currently pupping, the seals including juveniles are still in the area. They haul out on sand banks offshore and feed in the wider North Sea area.”
