North Sea collision latest: Oil tanker blaze is finally extinguished – but Solong cargo ship remains on fire
Container ship remains on fire after it separated from the Stena Immaculate tanker on Tuesday
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The fire on an oil tanker involved in the crash in the North Sea has finally gone out, several days after it collided with a container ship near the Humber Estuary.
Crowley, the maritime company managing the Stena Immaculate, said late on Wednesday that there were “no visible signs of smoke or flame”.
Shipping company Ernst Russ, which owns the Solong cargo ship, said it had separated from the Stena Immaculate and drifted south, but remains alight.
While “fire activity onboard the vessel has diminished since yesterday,” the company said it continues to “emit smoke with occasional reports of flames.”
Earlier, the company announced that the arrested captain of Solong is a Russian national.
Humberside Police said the 59-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision in the North Sea.
In a statement on Wednesday morning, the force said “a 59-year-old man remains in our custody” and detectives are “continuing to conduct extensive lines of inquiry”.
Foul play not ruled out, US official says
A White House official has reportedly told the American-based maritime news website gCaptain that foul play had not been ruled out, raising the possibility that the Stena Immaculate may have been deliberately targeted as it was carrying cargo for the US military.
UK transport minister Mike Kane told MPs on Tuesday something went “terribly wrong” for the crash to happen but that there was “no evidence” of foul play.
“Whether there was foul play I think is speculation. There is no evidence to suggest that at the moment," he said.
A 59-year-old Russian national was arrested by Humberside Police on Tuesday on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.
Oil tanker Stena Immaculate was operating as part of the US government’s tanker security programme, a group of commercial vessels that can be contracted to carry fuel for the military when needed.
Seafarers' union calls for transparent investigation into crash
A global seafarers' union has called for a transparent and internationally coordinated investigation into the crash between a fuel tanker and a container ship in the North Sea.
The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), the biggest seafarers' union, urged all the jurisdictions involved to cooperate to understand how the incident happened.
"There are crucial questions that remain unanswered in the wake of this tragedy, and these must be addressed through a full and transparent internationally coordinated investigations," ITF general secretary Stephen Cotton said in a statement.
Investigation focused on witness statement and digital data
A team of inspectors has been deployed to investigate the collision involving the cargo ship Solong and the tanker Stena Immaculate, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) confirmed.
The inquiry is focused on witness statements and digital data analysis.
The Solong, which frequently traveled between Scotland and the Netherlands, had previously failed safety checks, including steering-related issues and inadequate alarm systems, during inspections in Dublin and Grangemouth last year.
"Thirty-six crew from both vessels were recovered but tragically one member of crew from Solong remains unaccounted for," the MAIB said.
"As well as continuing to gather witness accounts, further investigation work will look to establish the navigational practices onboard both vessels, the manning and fatigue management, the condition and maintenance of the vessels involved, and the environmental conditions at the time."
Port state control (PSC) inspection documents show the Solong failed steering-related safety checks in July last year.
Irish officials deemed the "emergency steering position communications/compass reading" was "not readable".
This was among 10 deficiencies highlighted during the inspection of the Portuguese vessel in Dublin.
Other issues included alarms being "inadequate", survival craft "not properly maintained", and fire doors "not as required".
A salvage plan for both ships is being developed.
'Small pockets' of fire continue to burn on Solong cargo ship
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said "small pockets of fire" continued to burn on board the Solong, although the main blaze has been tackled.
One sailor from the container ship is missing and presumed dead.
Grainy thermal camera footage showed the container ship speeding towards the stationary oil tanker before smashing into it, sending a massive fireball into the air.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said it will lead the safety investigation into the incident.
A team of inspectors was immediately deployed, and inquiries have focused on gathering witness accounts and obtaining digital data, the MAIB said.
Fire out on oil tanker – but 'small pockets' still burning on Solong cargo ship
A fire on an oil tanker involved in a crash in the North Sea has gone out, several days after the collision.
Container ship Solong struck the Stena Immaculate off the east coast of Yorkshire on Monday morning.
Crowley, the maritime company managing the Stena Immaculate, said there were "no visible signs of smoke or flame".
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said on Wednesday that "small pockets of fire" continued to burn onboard the Solong.
Fears for hundreds of thousands of seabirds on the East Yorkshire coast after North Sea collision
Lucy Leeson reports:
North Sea collision: Fears for thousands of seabirds on the East Yorkshire coast
WWF warn of 'devastating' effect on marine ecosystems and wildlife
Tom Brook, an ocean conservation specialist at WWF-UK, said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident. While it's too soon to fully understand the impacts, we know that oil spills can have devastating and long-lasting effects on marine ecosystems and wildlife.
“However, many marine species, including fish and dolphins likely moved away from the scene quite quickly, and the full environmental impact may not be clear until we understand the scale of the event.
“Unlike other oil spills, we may not see birds, other species, or habitats drenched in oil. From the information available, the incident involves jet fuel, which is likely to evaporate off more rapidly than heavier oils. The ability to respond quickly may also help mitigate the broader environmental impact, in an otherwise tragic situation.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments