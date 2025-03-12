Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The captain of a cargo vessel has been arrested after an explosive collision with an oil tanker off the East Yorkshire coast left a sailor presumed dead in the North Sea.

The alarm was first raised on the Humber Estuary in East Yorkshire at 9.48am on Monday. A Portuguese-flagged cargo vessel collided with a US-flagged oil tanker, which was understood to be at anchor and carrying aviation fuel.

A May Day call from the HM Coastguard requested help from vessels with fire-fighting equipment or which could assist with search and rescue.

open image in gallery Water is pumped on to the North Sea fire ( Getty )

Who has been arrested?

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision in the North Sea, police have said.

The owners of the Solong later told The Independent that the ship’s captain had been arrested.

Humberside Police have begun a criminal investigation into the cause of the collision and are working in collaboration with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Craig Nicholson, said: “The man arrested remains in custody at this time whilst enquiries are underway, and we continue speaking with all those involved to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

Are all sailors accounted for?

One member of the Solong crew was still missing as night fell, according to the ship's Hamburg-based owner, Ernst Russ.

He confirmed that the search is still underway, before adding: "13 of the 14 Solong crew members have been brought safely ashore. Efforts to locate the missing crew member are ongoing."

The coastguard called off their search overnight but resumed it at first light.

Transport minister Mike Kane said the Government’s “working assumption” is a missing crew member from a cargo ship involved in a collision in the North Sea has died.

Mr Kane told the House of Commons: “The full crew of 23 on the Immaculate is accounted for and onshore. One sailor was treated at the scene but declined any further medical assistance.“

“Thirteen of the 14 sailors of the MV Solong are accounted for. Search and rescue operations for the missing sailor continued throughout yesterday but were called off yesterday evening at the point at which the chances of their survival had unfortunately significantly diminished.“

“Our working assumption is that, very sadly, the sailor is deceased. The coastguard has informed the company and it has been advised to inform the next of kin. Our thoughts are with the sailor’s loved ones at this time.”

Are the boats still alight and how did it happen?

The collision took place on the Humber Estuary in East Yorkshire, with the oil tanker at anchor.

open image in gallery The red circle indicates the collision site ( VesselFinder )

Martyn Boyers, chief executive of the Port of Grimsby East, said he had been told there was “a massive fireball” following the crash.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire on the Stena Immaculate “appears to be extinguished but the Solong continues to burn,” transport minister Mike Kane said.

He told MPs: “Although they became attached to each other during the collision, the Solong broke free of the Stena Immaculate late last night and began drifting southwards.

“Modelling suggests that should the Solong remain afloat it’ll remain clear of land for the next few hours. The assessment of His Majesty’s Coastguard is, however, that it is unlikely the vessel will remain afloat.

“Tugboats are in the vicinity to ensure that the Solong remains away from the coast and to respond as the situation develops.

“I want to be clear that while there are 1,000-metre temporary exclusion zones established around both vessels, maritime traffic through the Humber Estuary is continuing.”

What are the ships called?

The cargo vessel called MV Solong was due to arrive at the port of Rotterdam, Netherlands, according to tracking website VesselFinder. The container ship was built in 2005 and currently sails under the flag of Madeira.

There were fears the Portuguese vessel was carrying sodium cyanide when it collided with tanker Stena Immaculate on Monday morning.

But on Tuesday, shipping company Ernst Russ said Solong has empty containers previously used to transport the “hazardous chemical”.

Ernst Russ said in a statement: “We are able to confirm that there are no containers onboard ladened with sodium cyanide, as has been misreported.

“There are four empty containers that have previously contained the hazardous chemical, and these containers will continue to be monitored.”

It made contact with a US-flagged oil tanker, called the Stena Immaculate, which was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks when it was struck.

At least one tank “was ruptured”, according to the company.

The tanker was operating as part of the US government’s Tanker Security Programme, a group of commercial vessels that can be contracted to carry fuel for the military when needed. It had been anchored while waiting for a berth to become available at the Port of Killingholme, on the River Humber, Crowley said.

open image in gallery MV Solong pictured in Aarhus, Denmark ( Wikimedia/NAC )

open image in gallery The US oil tanker called MV Stena Immaculate was believed to have been carrying aviation fuel ( Stena Bulk )

How many people were on board?

Mr Boyers said a further nine casualties were brought ashore aboard a harbour pilot vessel - taking the total number of those injured so far to 32.

Graham Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness, said he understood that only one person was in hospital.

Erik Hanell, the chief executive of ship owner Stena Bulk, confirmed that all the crew of the oil tanker MV Stena Immaculate have been accounted for and are safe.

Mr Hanell also said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the collision.

RNLI reported “a number of people” had abandoned both vessels. The casualties’ conditions remain unclear.

A coastguard call asked neighbouring vessels which could assist with a search and rescue effort to contact Humber Coastguard.

open image in gallery Black smoke billowing into the air after the crash off the coast of East Yorkshire ( PA Media )

Which chemicals have been released into the North Sea?

In an update late on Monday, Crowley, who manage the oil tanker, said at least one cargo tank carrying A1-jet fuel was ruptured in the collision.

A spokesman said: “At this stage, it is unclear what volume of fuel may have been released as a result of the incident. At the time it was struck, the 183-meter (596-foot) Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks.

“Crowley is supporting the relevant authorities in the UK who are investigating the incident and will defer to them for any further questions on potential cause.”

Transport minister Mike Kane said work is ongoing to determine what cargo the MV Solong was carrying, adding: “I’m aware of media reporting regarding potential hazardous materials on board but we’re unable to confirm at this time.

“However, counter-pollution measures and assets are already in place and both vessels are being closely monitored for structural integrity.”

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has been deployed to the site and begun its investigation, MPs heard.

What have the coastguard and RNLI said?

An RNLI spokesperson said: “Four lifeboat crews have been called to an incident off the East Yorkshire coast this morning (Monday 10 March).

“At 10.20am, HM Coastguard tasked Bridlington, Cleethorpes, Mablethorpe and Skegness lifeboats to support their response to two vessels that were reported to have been in collision with each other.

“There were reports that a number of people had abandoned the vessels following a collision and there were fires on both ships.

open image in gallery Coastguard said the situation remains “ongoing” ( Vessel Finder )

“By 11.40am, Cleethorpes had been stood down while Bridlington, Mablethorpe and Skegness continued to support search and rescue efforts.

“The incident is ongoing with the RNLI and HM Coastguard working together.”

Matthew Atkinson, divisional commander for HM Coastguard said: “36 crew members were taken safely to shore, one person was taken to hospital.

“One crew member of the Solong remains unaccounted for. After an extensive search for the missing crew member, sadly they have not been found and the search has ended.

“The two vessels remain on fire and coastguard aircraft are monitoring the situation.

“An assessment of any required counter pollution response is being carried out by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.”

Who is likely to be responsible for the clean-up costs?

Under the Merchant Shipping Act 1995, the UK Government is likely to meet many of the immediate clean-up and emergency response costs. The vessel owners and their insurers may also meet costs, which some environmental groups estimated at around £15million.

Counter pollution measures will begin once the fire on the Solong has been put out, transport minister Mike Kane told the Commons.

This came in response to Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Paul Kohler, who said: “Can I ask the minister, what immediate steps the Government is taking to protect the environment along the east coast?

“Two, what the minister is doing to keep shipping routes open and safe? And three, what plan does the Government have to support fishing and other businesses that rely on waters that might now be contaminated?”

Mr Kane replied: “The MCA (Maritime and Coastguard Agency) is standing by with marine and aerial counter pollution measures, those are in place. Once we get the fire on the Solong out, we will begin to deploy them, assess the situation and begin to deploy those measures.

“And I’ve said, it’s vital that we keep shipping lanes open as best we can in the Humber Estuary as this continues.”