Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An oil tanker has caught alight in a “massive fireball” after colliding with a cargo vessel in the North Sea.

The alarm was first raised on the Humber Estuary in East Yorkshire at 9.48am on Monday. A Portuguese-flagged cargo vessel collided with a US-flagged oil tanker, which was understood to be at anchor and carrying aviation fuel.

A May Day call from the HM Coastguard requested help from vessels with fire-fighting equipment or which could assist with search and rescue.

Four lifeboat crews were called to the scene and “a number of people had abandoned the vessels”, according to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Where in the North Sea did this happen?

The collision took place on the Humber Estuary in East Yorkshire, with the oil tanker at anchor.

Martyn Boyers, chief executive of the Port of Grimsby East, said he had been told there was “a massive fireball” following the crash.

open image in gallery The red circle indicates the collision site ( VesselFinder )

What are the ships called?

The cargo vessel called MV Solong was due to arrive at the port of Rotterdam, Netherlands, according to tracking website VesselFinder. The container ship was built in 2005 and currently sails under the flag of Madeira.

It made contact with a US-flagged oil tanker, called the Stena Immaculate, which was carrying A-1 jet fuel. The vessel was en route to Killingholme Port, just off the Humber Estuary. The chemical and oil products tanker was built in 2017 and its overall length is 183 metres.

open image in gallery MV Solong pictured in Aarhus, Denmark ( Wikimedia/NAC )

open image in gallery The US oil tanker called MV Stena Immaculate was believed to have been carrying aviation fuel ( Stena Bulk )

How many people were on board?

Mr Boyers said a further nine casualties were brought ashore aboard a harbour pilot vessel - taking the total number of those injured so far to 32.

The BBC reported Erik Hanell, the chief executive of ship owner Stena Bulk, confirmed that all the crew of the oil tanker MV Stena Immaculate have been accounted for and are safe.

More than 20 people have reportedly been brought to shore from that vessel. Mr Hanell also said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the collision.

RNLI reported “a number of people” had abandoned both vessels. The casualties’ conditions remain unclear.

A coastguard call asked neighbouring vessels which could assist with a search and rescue effort to contact Humber Coastguard.

open image in gallery Black smoke billowing into the air after the crash off the coast of East Yorkshire ( PA Media )

What have the coastguard and RNLI said?

An RNLI spokesperson said: “Four lifeboat crews have been called to an incident off the East Yorkshire coast this morning (Monday 10 March).

“At 10.20am, HM Coastguard tasked Bridlington, Cleethorpes, Mablethorpe and Skegness lifeboats to support their response to two vessels that were reported to have been in collision with each other.

“There were reports that a number of people had abandoned the vessels following a collision and there were fires on both ships.

open image in gallery Coastguard said the situation remains “ongoing” ( Vessel Finder )

“By 11.40am, Cleethorpes had been stood down while Bridlington, Mablethorpe and Skegness continued to support search and rescue efforts.

“The incident is ongoing with the RNLI and HM Coastguard working together.”

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard is currently co-ordinating the emergency response to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire.

“The alarm was raised at 9.48am.

“A Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability.

“The incident remains ongoing.”