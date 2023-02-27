Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak delivers a statement to parliament after agreeing a deal with the European Union over Northern Ireland trade.

On Monday (27 February), the prime minister announced a “decisive breakthrough” and a new Brexit agreement to resolve issues with the Northern Ireland protocol.

The so-called Windsor Framework was hailed as “historic” by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who also insists the deal marks a “new chapter” in UK-EU relations.

She had arrived in England for crunch talks with Mr Sunak earlier on Monday.

“I’m pleased to report that we have now made a decisive breakthrough,” the prime minister said at a press conference.

“I’m standing here today because I believe we have found ways to end the uncertainty and challenge of the people of Northern Ireland. We have taken three big steps forward,” he added, before outlining the details of the new deal.