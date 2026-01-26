Storm Chandra to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Storm Chandra is forecast to bring gusts of up to 70 mph (112kmh) to parts of the island of Ireland this week, as several counties fall under weather warnings.

Chandra could see power outages, falls of snow, and some communities cut off by flooded roads.

The UK Met Office said Chandra will bring “very strong winds” as it advised the public to expect longer journey times and likely cancellations on road, rail, air and ferry services.

The storm has the potential to damage buildings, with flying roof tiles and other debris posing a danger to life.

It said there is a “good chance that power cuts may occur” which could affect other services such as mobile phone coverage.

Forecasters also warned that some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, with outbreaks of rain spreading across Northern Ireland during Tuesday, potentially even falling as snow for a time on the highest ground.

The Met Office said rainfall totals of 20-30mm are “likely fairly widely”, with 50-70 mm possible on high ground especially in eastern areas.

A status yellow warning for rain was in place from midday until midnight on Monday for a region affecting five counties in Northern Ireland but excluding Antrim and those closest to the northern coast in Londonderry.

The Met Office said: “A spell of heavy rain will move northeastwards across Northern Ireland during Monday afternoon, 10-20mm of rain is expected to fall widely with 20-30 mm in a few areas and as much as 40 mm over high ground.”

This was immediately followed by a status yellow warning for wind and rain for all of Northern Ireland for all of Tuesday.

A separate amber warning for wind is in place for the north and east of the region between 5am and 9pm on Tuesday.

In the Republic of Ireland, Met Eireann has issued a yellow-level warning for Rain in Carlow, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, and Waterford between midnight and 11pm on Tuesday.

There is also a yellow-level warning for wind fir Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Kerry, and Waterford between 5am and 11pm on the same day.