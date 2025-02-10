Skills shortage in Northern Ireland projected in coming years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland is expected to be short of more than 5,000 workers in the coming years.

A modelling resource has forecast a skills shortage of an estimated 5,400 individuals per annum across sectors.

The Northern Ireland Skills Barometer 2023-2033, developed by the Ulster University Economic Policy Centre, says demographic trends and the structure of the labour market indicate a skills undersupply across all qualification levels.

It has found that the workforce in Northern Ireland is projected to grow to around one million jobs by 2033 – an additional 79,000 jobs created over the decade.

The growth is to cover sectors including agri-tech, life and health sciences, advanced manufacturing, materials and engineering, fintech and financial services, software and cyber, screen industries, and low carbon and net zero.

It also found that raising labour force participation will be essential to ensure that businesses have access to a sufficient supply of labour to achieve growth objectives.

However, it found that demographic trends and the structure of the labour market suggest a potential overall skills undersupply across all qualification levels, with a shortage of 5,400 individuals per annum needed to fill vacancies under a high growth scenario over the next decade.

It urges that investing in skills remains a central pillar of economic policy.

Stormont Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald said the number of young people coming up is not expected to be enough to fill the gaps.

The shortfall is such that an undersupply of people is anticipated at all skill levels Caoimhe Archibald

“The report highlights the long-term challenge posed by our ageing population,” she said.

“The number of young people coming into the labour market isn’t enough to meet the increased demand for jobs.

“The shortfall is such that an undersupply of people is anticipated at all skill levels.

“Given that Brexit has limited our ability to recruit from the EU, it is all the more important to help people who face barriers to work or training into employment.

“The traditional answer is upskilling people who are out of work, and that remains important. But it is also vital to support people once they are in employment.

“My department is also looking at how it can better ensure that employers have the advice and support they need to attract and retain workers.”

Ms Archibald added: “The coming financial year will be difficult for my department so it will be critical to prioritise well and to ensure maximum impact in all that we do. The Skills Barometer will guide us through that process.”

Mark Magill, Senior Economist at Ulster University and author of the report, said it provides a “vital evidence base for policymakers, educators, and employers to shape Northern Ireland’s Skills Strategy and drive long-term sustainable economic growth”.

“The latest Skills Barometer underscores the labour market challenges Northern Ireland will face in the decade ahead and the pressing need for continued investment in skills,” he said.

“The research highlights the critical importance of closing skills gaps and aligning education and training with industry demand.

“Investing in STEM, digital skills, transversal skills, and lifelong learning will be essential to developing a workforce that is resilient, competitive, and prepared for the future.”