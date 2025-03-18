Stormont to ‘work out implications for Northern Ireland’ of benefits shake-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s devolved government is set to work out the implications for the region of a major shake-up of the benefits system.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said she has concerns over the measures which include legislating to tighten the eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip) and plans to raise it with London.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, she said the Stormont Executive “must stand united in opposing these devastating cuts”, adding: “I will make my opposition unequivocally clear to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer”.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said he also has concerns but emphasised Stormont does not have the resources to mitigate the changes.

Stormont currently runs a number of mitigations against some previous benefit system changes such as the bedroom tax and benefit cap.

Speaking to media at Parliament Buildings on Tuesday, Mr Lyons said mitigations for the new changes could cost £150 million.

“We will take time to analyse this, but we do have to keep in mind as well, we’re talking about significant sums of money,” he said.

“If these are savings of around £5 billion for the UK as a whole, on population basis alone, we’re talking over £150 million for Northern Ireland.

“Those aren’t resources that we have at our disposal so we will continue to engage with the government to see which of these changes will apply in Northern Ireland and continue to make the case to make sure that those in need are protected at the same time as protecting tax payers as well.”

He added: “First of all we need to work out exactly what the implications are for Northern Ireland, but I will be very upfront and recognise the potential cost of these changes is significant and those aren’t resources that we have.

“What I will be wanting to do is engage with the government, take part in that process of consultation as well, and my objective is to make sure that we put the best argument forward to the government because we simply don’t have the resources here in Northern Ireland to mitigate against those changes.”

Earlier, speaking in the Assembly, Ms O’Neill said she plans to raise the changes with the Government.

“I think that this is yet again more of the same from this Government in London,” she said, referencing the previous cut to winter fuel payments and an increase to employers’ national insurance contributions.

“Now they’re reaching for people with disabilities, and those that are sick and vulnerable in our society,” she said.

“These are political choices, political choices being made in London that are impacting detrimentally on our lives here, and we don’t have a say in that.

“So I think that targeting the most vulnerable in our society through these punitive taxes is clearly a political choice in London, but it does not serve the interests of our people here.

“But I can assure you that, yes, we will take every opportunity to raise these issues with the relevant people in London.”