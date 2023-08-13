Girl, 5, suffers serious facial injuries after being mauled by dog outside Nisa store

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A five-year-old girl has suffered “significant” facial injuries after being attacked by a dog outside a convenience store.

The incident happened near to the Nisa shop in Norton Road, Norton, Stockton-on-Tees, at 6.30pm on Saturday.

The girl was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries while the dog has been seized, according to Cleveland Police.

A force spokesman said: “Police were called to a report of a five-year-old girl who had been attacked by a dog outside of Nisa on Norton Road yesterday at around 6:30pm.

“Officers attended the scene within minutes of the report being called in and provided medical assistance to the girl whilst waiting for the ambulance.

“The girl has suffered significant injuries to her face and is receiving treatment in hospital.

“The owner of the dog remained at the scene following the attack and co-operated with police. The dog has been seized.

“We would politely ask people to not post photos relating to the incident and to avoid speculating on social media whilst officers continue with their investigation.”