Notting Hill residents forced to flee homes after roof collapse in middle of night

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Twelve residents were forced to flee their Notting Hill homes in the middle of the night after part of their roof dramatically collapsed.

They evacuated the three terraced homes used as flats on McGregor Road, in west London, at around 1am on Wednesday after the front gable end of the roof crumbled onto the pavement.

Rubble could be seen scattered across the ground and front gardens of the homes as two fire engines and dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene.

Grandmother-of-six Lorna Sweeting, 59, was woken by shaking crockery at around 1.15am and was rescued by firefighters.

Footage showed a resident, who had lived in the ground floor flat for 20 years, being rescued from the building by three firefighters.

open image in gallery Rubble could be seen scattered across the ground and front gardens of the homes as two fire engines and dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene ( UKNIP )

In the clip, he could be heard saying the collapse was “disgusting” as he stood next to dozens of broken bricks and dust on the road.

One resident was also rescued by a 32-metre fire engine ladder from the top of the building after their emergency exit was blocked by falling debris, the London Fire Brigade said.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea said no one was injured and it was supporting those evacuated with temporary accommodation.

A spokesperson said: “We were alerted to a possible roof collapse in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Officers immediately rushed to the scene to assess the incident and establish if residents needed support from the Council.

“Thankfully no one was injured and we provided accommodation and refreshments for residents who needed somewhere to stay.

open image in gallery The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea said no one was injured and it was supporting those evacuated with temporary accommodation ( Barney Davis/The Independent )

“Our structural engineers and building control team were on site very early this morning and are assessing the structures.

“We anticipate disruption in the local area, including road closures, throughout the day. We’re grateful to the swift work of the emergency services.”

London Fire Brigade assistant commissioner Pat Goulbourne added: “The first of our fire engines were on scene within three minutes of being notified about this incident.

open image in gallery Rubble covers the pavement after the collapse at 1am on Wednesday ( Barney Davis/The Independent )

“The crews were the first emergency responders to arrive and quickly set about determining whether anyone was still inside the properties.

“The majority of residents who were still inside were brought to safety by crews via an internal staircase.

“One person, whose home was on the lower ground floor, saw their exit blocked by rubble so firefighters used a ladder to bring them to street level.”