Man dug out of London basement after roof collapses on sleeping residents

London residents woke to rubble on the streets of Notting Hill after part of a roof collapsed overnight on Wednesday, 19 March.

One person, whose home was on the lower ground floor, saw their exit blocked by rubble so firefighters used a ladder to bring them to street level, a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said.

Residents evacuated the three terraced homes used as flats on McGregor Road, in west London, at around 1am on Wednesday after the front gable end of the roof crumbled onto the pavement.