Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A hospital trust has apologised and launched an investigation into the death of a mother who was found unconscious under her coat during a seven hour wait in A&E.

The woman arrived at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham on the evening of January 19 as she had been suffering from a severe headache.

She died two days later in intensive care from a brain hemorrhage, LBC reported.

The 39-year-old was seen by nurses three times and had her was case escalated once she was triaged. However, it was assumed she had left the department after she failed to respond to her name being called multiple times.

She was later found unconscious underneath her coat and rushed to intensive care where she died on January 22.

Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH), which operates the hospital, has launched an investigation into the incident.

Dr Keith Girling, the medical director at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said: “I offer my sincere condolences to the family at this difficult time.

“An investigation, which will involve the family, will now take place and until this has been concluded, we are unable to comment further.”

Lilian Greenwood, the Labour MP for Nottingham South, told LBC that the death was “a disturbing incident” and supported an investigation into the incident.

It comes as it was revealed there has been a sharp rise in people facing long waits in A&E across the UK in January.

Hospitals were clearly under pressure as winter took hold, with the number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments from a decision to admit them to actually being admitted hitting 54,308 in January, up sharply from 44,045 in December.

This is the second highest figure on record, just below the record 54,573 in December 2022.

The number of people waiting at least four hours from the decision to admit to admission has also risen, from 148,282 in December to 158,721 last month – again, the second highest figure on record.

Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of the King’s Fund, said of Thursday’s data that “waiting time standards set by the Government – and expected by the public – are being consistently missed”.

She added: “It has been over eight years since the A&E target of 95% of people being seen within four hours has been met nationally.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Cutting waiting lists is one of the Government’s top five priorities and, despite winter pressures and the impact of industrial action, overall NHS waiting lists have decreased for the third month in a row.

“We’re determined to continue improving patient care, having already delivered on our promise to create 5,000 extra permanent hospital beds and 10,000 hospital at home beds, freeing up capacity and cutting waiting times.”