Nottingham: Man and woman killed in house fire in Sneinton

A man and woman have died in a house fire in Nottingham.

The pair were found dead in a terraced house on Whittier Road in the suburb Sneinton at around 12.45am on Saturday.

The formal identification process is yet to have taken place and enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fire.

Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters found the property was “severely damaged” by smoke and fire when they arrived overnight.

The adjoining properties were evacuated as fire crews from five different stations tackled the blaze.

A joint investigation by the fire department and police is underway, the fire service added.

Fire crews will remain in the area on Saturday to offer reassurance and fire safety advice to residents.

Local resident Lisa Thomas described the incident as “frightening”, adding the fire crews spent hours trying to put out the fire.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, she said: “It is frightening and really upsetting. I heard a lot of commotion and looked out my door and the house was engulfed in flames.

“I think [the emergency services] were here until about 4am. It’s very sad."