Nurses in England are striking in their latest walkout over an ongoing pay dispute with the government.

Services across England were braced for “exceptionally low” staffing as part of the biggest walkout yet over the bank holiday.

In an interview with the Independent over the weekend, Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen warned the government could face years of strikes by nurses if it did not find a way through the strikes.

Healthcare workers hold placards as they demonstrate outside St Thomas' Hospital in London (AFP via Getty Images)

The strike comes after a High Court judge ruled it would be unlawful for the industrial action to continue into Tuesday 2 May as originally planned.

However, Ms Cullen said this morning that striking nurses will return to help patients if emergencies arise.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Our nurses will continue to work today to ensure our patients are kept safe, and those nurses that are on the picket lines losing a day’s pay, should there be other emergencies that arise during that period, I won’t even have to ask those nurses to return to work, they will return at their own volition.

“They don’t turn their back on patients, they will continue to do what they need to do.”

Urging the public to use NHS services wisely, NHS England asked those who need non-urgent care to go to pharmacies or dial 111 as their first port of call.

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen warned strikes could go on for years if pay is not raised (EPA)

Here is the list of employers where strike action will be taking place:

East Midlands

Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust

Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust

Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

NHS Derby and Derbyshire ICB

NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Eastern

Cambridge University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust

Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

NHS Hertfordshire and West Essex ICB

NHS Mid and South Essex ICB

NHS Norfolk and Waveney ICB

NHS Suffolk and North East Essex ICB

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust

Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

London

Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust

Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust

Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare NHS Trust

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

Kings College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

NHS North Central London ICB

NHS South West London ICB

Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust

St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust

University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

North West

Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust

Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust

Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

NHS Cheshire and Merseyside ICB

NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB

North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust

The Christie NHS Foundation Trust

The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust

The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust

Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust

Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust

Northern

Country Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust

Gateshead NHS Foundation Trust

North of England Commissioning Support (NECS)

North East Ambulance Service NHS Trust

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust

South East

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust

NHS Kent and Medway ICB

NHS Surrey Heartlands ICB

Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

South East Coast Ambulance Service

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust

Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust

Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust

Solent NHS Trust

South Central Ambulance Services NHS Foundation Trust

Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust

South West

Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust

Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Devon Partnership NHS Trust

Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust

Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust

Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

NHS Bath, North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire ICB

NHS Devon ICB (One Devon)

NHS Dorset ICB (One Dorset)

NHS Gloucestershire ICB (One Gloucestershire)

North Bristol NHS Trust

Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust

Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust

Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust

Somerset NHS Foundation Trust

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust

Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust

West Midlands

Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

Dudley Integrated Health and Care NHS Trust

Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust

Midlands and Lancashire CSU

Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

NHS Birmingham and Solihull ICB (BSol ICB)

NHS Black Country ICB

Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust

The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

Yorkshire and the Humber

Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust

Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust

NHS North West Yorkshire ICB

Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

National employers