Government faces years of strike action from nurses, warns RCN chief

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK could face years of strike action from nurses if the government does not change its strategy over, pay the Royal College of Nursing’s chief has warned.

In an exclusive interview with The Independent, RCN chief, Pat Cullen, said the government and NHS’ legal action against nurses this week had only served to “drive nurses further away.”

She said: “A few things that happened have left nursing staff feeling that their own employers now are turning their back on them.”

Her words come on as tens of thousands of nurses are set to walk out on Sunday and Monday in the last round of strike action before they re-ballot in May.

NHS trusts and the government have sent out strong warnings ahead of the bank holiday weekend warning patient safety is at risk with nurses in emergency, critical care and cancer care allowed walk-out for the first time.

Speaking ahead of the strikes, Ms Cullen said nurses were receiving “endless” WhatsApp messages from hospital leaders offering them triple and quadruple their normal hourly rates to come into work rather than to the picket lines.

She said: “Those nurses looked at that and said it’s despicable. We’re only important on the day of the strike to pay [that rate] we’re not important to pay any other day of the week…So, they felt that that was a major insult, not an incentive.”

The RCN, said it is working with the NHS to put mitigations for safety in place which can be enacted during the strike and argued the messaging over strikes was “disrespectful” and amounted to “emotionally blackmailing” nurses and patients.

She said the walk-outs this year had shown “the NHS is not able to cope without nursing staff” and that she hopes NHS leaders are signaling this to the government.

On Friday GMB Union voted in favour of strike action, this followed a yes vote by Unison last week. The results mean the 14 health unions, who were negotiating collectively, are likely to have to accept the government’s 5.2 per cent pay offer, despite the RCN and other smaller unions voting against it.

Despite the setback, the RCN chief pledged to continue with future strike plans this year and said the union will further escalate strikes during this year walkouts is members voted for fresh action.

Nurses are preparing further industrial action (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

To carry out more strike actions the RCN will have to win a new ballot of nurses, which it expects to launch in mid-May.

When asked if the government risked future strike action over the next five years by failing to change its approach to pay the nursing chief said: “If we have the same approach to pay negotiations next year, do we just grind the cycle again? Well, there is a strong possibility, because it appears that for our nursing staff that is the only way that they can get their voice heard.”

“If they [the government] take the same blinkered approach to addressing pay for nursing stuff, well, then we will find ourselves in the same position.”

‘Macho’ and ‘Draconian’

This week the RCN lost a high court battle against the Secretary of State for Health and Care Steve Barclay over previous plans to end the strikes at 8pm on 2 May – which would be eight hours longer than its legal mandate.

Ms Cullen, despite losing, said the action had only served to drive a “greater wedge” between the government, the NHS as employers, and nurses.

She also criticised the “macho” and “draconian” tactics of Mr Barclay and NHS Employer’s chief Danny Mortimer, which represents trusts. in taking legal action.

“What sort of messages is that to send? That is two very senior men and powerful men. They took very draconian decisions that impact and affect 90% females?”, she said.

The RCN chief finally warned ministers they’d made a “fundamental mistake” over the legal action against nurses ahead of local elections, warning the voters will not forget the action.