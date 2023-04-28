Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Great Ormond Street Hospital has declared an incident over fears it cannot maintain patients’ safety ahead of a full nurse walk-out on Sunday, it has emerged.

In a statement, Mat Shaw, chief of Great Ormond Street Hospital, said: “We respect the right of our staff to take part in lawful industrial action, but after exhausting all options, at the moment we have serious concerns over how we will safely staff our hospital during the strike.

“There is nothing more important than the safety of our patients and so we have no choice but to declare a business continuity incident.

“These children have no voice in the debate and we must protect them. We urgently need safety exemptions for our intensive care units and other areas of the hospital.”

GOSH’s warning comes as thousands of nurses, represented by the Royal College of Nursing, are set to strike from 8pm on Sunday to 11:59pm on Monday, with no services exempt from action. This means for the first time nurses in A&E, critical care and cancer care may strike, across 125 NHS trusts.

NHS Confederation, which represents hospitals, last week urged the union to reconsider its decision to take away national exemptions, called derogations, for critical services.

On Thursday NHS Providers, which also represents hospital leaders, warned the strike is “posing unprecedented risks and challenges for trust leaders.”

One senior NHS figure told The Independent the strikes were likely to be harder for trusts than even the junior doctors’ strike, arguing nurses are more critical to maintaining patient safety.

The Royal College of Nursing launched its strike after members votes against the government’s pay offer which would see them get a 5 per cent pay increase this year.

The warning from GOSH comes as the NHS awaits the results of the GMB Union’s vote On Friday which could sway the long running pay dispute if its members vote in favour of the deal.