Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A nurse who whipped up a frenzy online after saying that people who vote Conservative “don’t deserve to be resuscitated by the NHS” claims she is facing the sack.

Miranda Hughes, a former nurse and trainer for Hampshire Hospitals NHS Trust, made the incendiary remarks during a live TV debate with Jeremy Vine on Channel 5 on Monday, prompting social media users to call for an immediate investigation by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

The 46-year-old, who left the Trust in 2021 for a job with a south London-based private healthcare and rehabilitation provider, claims the furore provoked by her comments has caused her company to sack her for bringing it “into disrepute.”

Speaking to The Telegraph, Ms Hughes, who refused to identify her employer, explained: “They can do that to me because of their media policy. I am not allowed to say anything. I have brought the company into disrepute so yes I am being sacked.

“The reason I went on the programme was that you cannot care for your patients, it’s impossible.

Hughes in an ex-NHS nurse and trainer, who left her job at her local Trust for employment in the private healthcare sector (Channel 5)

“Because I care too much and even Jeremy Vine said to me working in the NHS broke you.

“Well yes it has and it’s broken me again. I can’t do what’s right and it frustrates the hell out of me because I’ve been sick myself, I’ve had to watch people die and there are no resources to help.”

The former NHS nurse said she got angry and said “something inappropriate”, but attempted to justify her comments as being a result of “car[ing] too much.”

Challenged on her claims by Mr Vine during her appearance on his show, Britain on the Brink, Ms Hughes quickly back-peddled, saying: “No, of course I would, of course I would.”

The NMC has since been alerted to Ms Hughes’ comments. A spokesperson for the regulator said: “We’ve seen a lot of tweets about a comment made yesterday on television.

“Our Code is clear that professionals on our register must promote professionalism and trust at all times.

“Where concerns are raised with us we’ll always look into it and consider taking action if needed.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire Hospitals NHS Trust said: “Miranda Hughes left the trust in early 2021 and is no longer employed by Hampshire Hospitals.”