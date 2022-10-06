Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Nurse ‘faces sack’ after saying ‘Tory voters don’t deserve to be resuscitated’ on Jeremy Vine

Former NHS nurse claims current employer in private sector is sacking her for bringing company ‘into disrepute’

Emily Atkinson
Thursday 06 October 2022 11:52
Comments
Ex-NHS nurse says 'people who voted Tory don't deserve to be resuscitated'

A nurse who whipped up a frenzy online after saying that people who vote Conservative “don’t deserve to be resuscitated by the NHS” claims she is facing the sack.

Miranda Hughes, a former nurse and trainer for Hampshire Hospitals NHS Trust, made the incendiary remarks during a live TV debate with Jeremy Vine on Channel 5 on Monday, prompting social media users to call for an immediate investigation by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

The 46-year-old, who left the Trust in 2021 for a job with a south London-based private healthcare and rehabilitation provider, claims the furore provoked by her comments has caused her company to sack her for bringing it “into disrepute.”

Speaking to The Telegraph, Ms Hughes, who refused to identify her employer, explained: “They can do that to me because of their media policy. I am not allowed to say anything. I have brought the company into disrepute so yes I am being sacked.

“The reason I went on the programme was that you cannot care for your patients, it’s impossible.

Recommended

Hughes in an ex-NHS nurse and trainer, who left her job at her local Trust for employment in the private healthcare sector

(Channel 5)

“Because I care too much and even Jeremy Vine said to me working in the NHS broke you.

“Well yes it has and it’s broken me again. I can’t do what’s right and it frustrates the hell out of me because I’ve been sick myself, I’ve had to watch people die and there are no resources to help.”

The former NHS nurse said she got angry and said “something inappropriate”, but attempted to justify her comments as being a result of “car[ing] too much.”

Challenged on her claims by Mr Vine during her appearance on his show, Britain on the Brink, Ms Hughes quickly back-peddled, saying: “No, of course I would, of course I would.”

The NMC has since been alerted to Ms Hughes’ comments. A spokesperson for the regulator said: “We’ve seen a lot of tweets about a comment made yesterday on television.

“Our Code is clear that professionals on our register must promote professionalism and trust at all times.

Recommended

“Where concerns are raised with us we’ll always look into it and consider taking action if needed.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire Hospitals NHS Trust said: “Miranda Hughes left the trust in early 2021 and is no longer employed by Hampshire Hospitals.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in