O2 Academy Brixton announces exact date it will reopen after deadly crush

The date for the reopening of The O2 Academy Brixton has been announced.

The venue will reopen in April, 16 months after a deadly crush were Security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23, and Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, were killed when fans without tickets tried to force their way into a show by Nigerian artist Asake on December 15 2022.

The venue faced permanent closure after the Metropolitan Police urged the council to remove its licence but following a two-day hearing in September 2023, Lambeth Council’s licensing sub-committee voted to allow the venue to continue operating – so long as it meets “77 extensive and robust new conditions”.

It has now been confirmed the first shows at the venue will feature tribute acts, rather than famous bands.

A statement on X said: “O2 Academy Brixton will reopen on Friday 19 April with Nirvana UK (tribute to Nirvana) and The Smyths (tribute to The Smiths), followed by Friday 26 April with Definitely Mightbe (tribute to Oasis) and UK Food Fighters (tribute to Foo Fighters).”

About 1,000 people were outside the venue and police found “large-scale disorder” with crowds eventually pushing the doors open, according to Gerald Gouriet KC, who represented the Met at an earlier licensing meeting.

The company which owns the Brixton Academy, Academy Music Group (AMG), said it had developed new safety measures in an effort to have its licence restored, including stronger doors, a better queuing system and more secure ticketing.

AMG said changes to its operating policies had been developed by “leading professionals” to prevent a repeat of last year’s events.

The venue has spent £1.2 million on maintenance and improvements in 2023, despite being closed, a hearing was told.

Calling his daughter an “angel”, in December last year Rebecca’s dad, Anthony Ikumelo, 63, of Canning Town, said there “are still lots of questions to be answered”.

He urged anyone with information to come forward, adding: “We don’t know what happened to her, we don’t know how she died and we’re still waiting for information as to how this happened.

“The most important thing is we don’t want this to happen to another family, so the earlier we have this information the better so that other people could be prevented from suffering the same loss in future.”