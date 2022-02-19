The O2 Arena could stay closed for months after large parts of its roof were torn off in Storm Eunice, it’s claimed.

Around 1,000 people had to be evacuated from the enormous structure in south London on Friday as the canvas covering was damaged in high winds.

An employee said they had been warned the venue, originally known as the Millennium Dome, could be closed “for a few months”, according to reports.

Along with a 20,000 capacity arena which hosts concerts and sporting events, the O2 is home to a shopping centre, restaurants, bars and a cinema.

The damage to the roof was above the shopping centre area of the popular attraction.

Damage to the O2 seen on Friday during Storm Eunice (Reuters)

Describing the moment it happened, one employee told The Mirror: “We were inside and the wind just ripped off the roof, it was whipped off - it sounded like a huge whooshing sound and then suddenly everything was exposed.

“It was in a part of the shopping centre so all the public had to be evacuated and staff are heading home.”

A resident who lives in a nearby tower told the paper she saw the roof being torn from her window. “I couldn't believe it.

“A huge panel was ripped off – the wind did it like it was nothing. It's a shame, we like visiting here as a family a lot,” she said.

On its official Twitter account the O2 is described as: “Not just a tent. The world’s most popular music and entertainment venue.”

Visitors can also do a 90-minute climb of the roof for views of London as part of its Up at the O2 experience.

Upcoming gigs include the rapper Dave on Monday and Tuesday, and UB40 next Friday. A Simply Red concert scheduled for Friday was cancelled.

As Storm Eunice hit London on Friday morning, witness Mala Sharma told PA she saw the damage to the O2 “right in front of my eyes” and that the it had “started off with a patch” but then a “chunk” of the dome roof ripped off.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) station commander Chris Kamara said crews secured the area.

The damage spread as the storm continued (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

He said: “Firefighters cordoned off the area to ensure no one was injured by any further falling debris.

“There has been no actual collapse or structural damage to the building, but due to the nature of the canvas material which covers the O2, it has come loose in high winds and looks quite dramatic.”

The Independent has approached the O2 for comment.

A statement on the venue’s website states: “Due to adverse weather conditions, we can confirm that there has been some damage caused to the tent fabric in our roof at The O2.

“The affected areas have been cleared and The O2 will remain closed tomorrow [Saturday] morning whilst urgent repairs take place.

“The safety of our visitors remains of paramount importance, and we will continue to assess the ongoing situation and act accordingly.”

Storm Eunice brought damage, disruption and record-breaking gusts of wind to the UK and Ireland, leading to the deaths of at least four people and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

A woman died after a tree fell on a car in Haringey, London, two men were killed in vehicle incidents in Merseyside and Hampshire and another man was killed by a falling tree in Ireland.

LFB warned of the danger from “loose structures and falling debris” due to storm damage.