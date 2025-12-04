UK’s busiest and quietest railway stations revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London Liverpool Street has retained its title of the UK’s busiest railway station.

The estimated number of entries and exits at Liverpool Street in the year to the end of March was 98.0 million, regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said.

That is up 3.7% from 94.5 million a year earlier.

London Waterloo was the second busiest station in 2024/25, with 70.4 million entries and exits.

It was ranked number four during the previous 12 months.

The station was the busiest in the UK for all but one of the 18 years up to and including 2021/22, but lost its title when the Elizabeth line opened.

London Paddington (69.9 million entries and exits) and Tottenham Court Road (68.1 million entries and exits) were ranked third and fourth respectively.

They are both served by the Elizabeth line, which stretches from Reading in Berkshire and Heathrow Airport in west London to Abbey Wood in south-east London and Shenfield in Essex.

London Bridge secured fifth place, with 54.7 million entries and exits.

The busiest stations in England outside London were Birmingham New Street (36.6 million entries and exists), Manchester Piccadilly (27.4 million) and Leeds (27.3 million).

The leader in Scotland was Glasgow Central (25.3 million), while Cardiff Central (12.5 million) took top spot in Wales.

A total of 1.73 billion passenger journeys were made in the year to the end of March, up 7% from 1.61 billion in the previous year, the ORR said.

Elton and Orston in Nottinghamshire was the least-used station in 2023/24 with 68 entries and exits.

It is served by one East Midlands Railway train per day in each direction between Mondays and Saturdays.

One runs to Nottingham, while the other takes passengers towards Skegness.

No trains call at the station on Sundays.

The station is unstaffed and has no seating area or toilet.

Railway stations are often kept open despite being rarely used because it is easier to arrange for a train to stop infrequently than obtain permission for closure.

Estimates of entries and exits are largely based on ticket sales.

Network Rail, which owns London Liverpool Street, wants to redevelop the Grade II listed site as part of a £1.2 billion project, which would involve building a mixed-use 97-metre tower block over the concourse.

A now-scrapped previous plan for a 108-metre tower block sparked criticism from public figures such as broadcaster Sir Stephen Fry and artist Tracey Emin.

The City of London Corporation is expected to make a decision next year on whether the latest proposal can go ahead.