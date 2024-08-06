Support truly

Water regulator Ofwat has proposed £168m of fines for three of England's biggest water companies for failing to manage their wastewater treatment works, including a £104 million fine for Thames Water.

The penalties result from severe mismanagement of sewage treatment works, including systemic failures in the use of storm overflows, causing extensive environmental damage and impacting customers, the regulator said.

Ofwat’s chief executive David Black said the watchdog’s biggest ever investigation had uncovered a “catalogue of failure”, and showed that the firms “routinely released sewage into our rivers and seas, rather than ensuring that this only happens in exceptional circumstances as the law intends”.

The proposed penalties are subject to consultation but would see Thames Water fined £104m, Yorkshire Water fined £47m and Northumbrian Water fined £17m – equating to 9 per cent, 7 per cent and 5 per cent respectively of the companies’ relevant turnover. Ofwat is permitted to fine companies up to 10 per cent.

The firms will not be able to recover the money for any proposed penalties from customers, according to Ofwat, which said it would ensure that customers are not charged twice where additional maintenance is required.

The proposed fines related to the first three cases in Ofwat’s wider investigation, with the regulator pledging to continue to work as quickly as possible on eight further cases.

Mr Black said: “The level of penalties we intend to impose signals both the severity of the failings and our determination to take action to ensure water companies do more to deliver cleaner rivers and seas.

“These companies need to move at pace to put things right and meet their obligations to protect customers and the environment. They also need to transform how they look after the environment and to focus on doing better in the future.

“Looking to the future, we want transform companies’ performance under our new price control that starts in April next year, so we reduce spills from sewage overflows by 44 per cent by 2030 compared to 2021 levels.”

More follows...