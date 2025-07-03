Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Champion jockey fined £70,000 for drink driving after crashing car into tree

Oisin Murphy appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court charged with drink driving

Mathilde Grandjean
Thursday 03 July 2025 14:38 BST
Comments
Jockey Oisin Murphy arrives at Reading Magistrates' Court
Jockey Oisin Murphy arrives at Reading Magistrates' Court (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy has admitted drink driving and been fined £70,000 after he crashed his car into a tree earlier this year.

Murphy, 29, appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Thursday afternoon where he pleaded guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

He was not asked to plead on another count of failing to cooperate with a preliminary test at the roadside.

The jockey, of Beales Farm Road, Lambourn, Hungerford, was charged by postal requisition on June 19 after he drove his grey Mercedes A Class off the road and into a tree in Hermitage, Berkshire, at about 12.05am on April 27.

He will be sentenced later on Thursday.

Murphy, who grew up in Killarney, Co Kerry, has been crowned UK champion jockey four times - in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2024.

He was among the winners at the Doncaster Racecourse Supporting Racing Staff Week Handicap last week, and rode five winners at Royal Ascot earlier in June.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in