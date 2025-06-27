Champion jockey charged with drink-driving after April car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oisin Murphy has been charged with one count of driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed level of alcohol and one count of failing to cooperate with a preliminary test at the roadside after a collision on Sunday 27th April this year.

The four-time champion was among the winners at Royal Ascot last week, riding five across the five days of the meeting, during which he was charged by postal requisition on 19th June.

The 27th April collision involved a grey Mercedes A Class vehicle that crashed into a tree. It occurred near Hermitage, west Berkshire.

The 29-year-old had ridden a treble at Leicester the previous day but missed his four booked rides at Southwell on 27th April due to what the stewards’ report described as “travel issues.” He went on to ride two winners from five rides at Windsor on 28th April.

Last week’s Royal Ascot haul included a double on the day he was charged, Arabian Story in the Britannia Stakes and Never So Brave in the Buckingham Palace Stakes.

He goes into today’s Doncaster meeting with five booked rides and has six more booked on York’s big Saturday card.

open image in gallery Oisin Murphy riding Quai De Bethune on day five during Royal Ascot 2025 ( Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse )

A statement issued on Thursday by the sport’s governing body, the British Horseracing Authority, said it “is aware of an update issued by Thames Valley police this afternoon regarding Mr Oisin Murphy. We are now seeking to gather as much information as possible in order to consider what, if any, implications there are as a result of this development.”

Murphy, who was previously banned from riding for 14 months for breaches of Covid and alcohol rules, will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court next Thursday.