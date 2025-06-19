Hundreds of spectators treated for heatstroke as heatwave strikes Royal Ascot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The queues for the water dispensers were longer than those for the bars on the first two days at Royal Ascot, as the mercury rose to 28C.

The stifling heat meant hundreds of racegoers have already been treated in the racecourse medical centre. One unfortunate spectator had to be taken to hospital on Tuesday with suspected heatstroke and with crowds up on the first couple of days, finding a shaded area was not always easy.

More than 120 people visited the medics on Wednesday alone, as one of the sports most beautiful racecourses became distinctly uncomfortable for those dressed in their finery.

With temperatures forecast to rise to 31C by the weekend and meteorologisits talking of some ‘tropical nights’, when temperatures don’t drop below 20C, it seems there’ll be no respite before the curtain comes down at the Berkshire track on Saturday evening.

Speaking on Wednesday, an Ascot spokesperson said: “As of 5.30pm today, there had been 121 heat-related calls to the medical centre from a total number of around 200 in an overall crowd of 41,571.

“That overall number is less calls than yesterday. One person has been taken to hospital due to heat-related illness. We have once again been providing free water at hydration stations across all enclosures and free bottled water is being handed out on exit.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla have both been in attendance at the racecourse this week, as has the Prince of Wales but the Princess of Wales canceled plans to attend Royal Ascot on Wednesday as she continues to balance the demands of her public duties against the realities of her recovery from cancer.

Kate has been gradually returning to public duties since last fall, when she announced that she had completed chemotherapy and would return to work.