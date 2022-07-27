Jump to content
Oldham fire: Second body found at site of warehouse blaze after major incident declared

Four Vietnamese nationals have been missing since the fire

Thomas Kingsley
Wednesday 27 July 2022 12:27
<p>No one was believed to be in the warehouse at the time of the fire </p>

No one was believed to be in the warehouse at the time of the fire

(Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service)

Further human remains have been recovered indicating a second victim following a warehouse fire in Oldham.

Police declared a major incident on 23 July after human remains were first found at a tile warehouse in Greater Manchester months after a huge fire lasting four days destroyed the building.

Detectives from Greater Manchester Police’s Oldham district and Major Incident Team said that it was not believed that anyone was inside the building when firefighters were called to the scene at 2.15am on Saturday 7 May.

The fire broke out in The Tile Shop on Bower Street, in Oldham

(Google )

But more than two months later, on 21 July, police received a report stating that four Vietnamese nationals have been missing since the fire.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes said: “We are carrying out an extensive search of the remnants of the mill to ensure any further human remains are recovered in a way which is respectful to both the deceased and the bereaved. Meanwhile, our Major Incident Team are continuing to liaise with partner agencies to ensure potential family members in Vietnam are fully informed and supported.

“Though we’ve now recovered human remains to suggest that at least two people were in the mill during the fire, we remain conscious of the report we received, on Thursday 21 July 2022, that four Vietnamese nationals were missing and may have been involved in a fire.

“Alongside the search and recovery efforts, extensive enquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances surrounding the fire. Any criminal offences identified as part of this will be progressed immediately and appropriately.

“It is fundamental that those involved in this incident are provided with honest and accurate information at all times. We are, sadly, aware that speculative and inaccurate information has been reported but can reassure those affected that Greater Manchester Police will provide updates at appropriate times, having verified the information and followed the correct procedures.”

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact GMP, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via a form on its website.

