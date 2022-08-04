Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Oldham fire: Third body found on site of warehouse blaze after major incident declared

Four Vietmamese nationals were reported missing in July

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Thursday 04 August 2022 14:58
Comments
<p>The fire at Bismark House Mill in Oldham</p>

The fire at Bismark House Mill in Oldham

(PA)

A third body has been found at the scene of a huge blaze at a warehouse in Oldham.

Police declared a major incident on 23 July after human remains were first found at a tile warehouse in Greater Manchester months after a huge fire lasting four days destroyed the building.

A third body has been found at the scene of a huge blaze at a warehouse in Oldham

(PA)

It is believed that four Vietnamese nationals, who were reported missing to GMP on 21 July, may have been inside.

The fire occurred on 7 May this year. Teams have been searching the remnants of the mill since demolition workers discovered human remains on 23 July.

Recommended

Remains of a second victim were discovered last week.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, GMP’s Victim Identification lead, said: “I speak on behalf of all involved in this operation when I say that our thoughts are with the potential family members in Vietnam. Specially-trained officers have been in direct contact with them and continue to liaise with partner agencies to ensure they are fully updated and supported.

“At the scene, extensive search and recovery work continues to ensure any further remains are respectfully recovered. Meanwhile, the investigation team is following several lines of enquiry relating to the fire and activities at the mill beforehand. Any criminal offences identified as part of their investigation will be progressed immediately and appropriately.

Recommended

“Anyone with information which may assist us should contact Greater Manchester Police or Crimestoppers, anonymously.”

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact GMP, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via a form on its website.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in