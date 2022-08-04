Oldham fire: Third body found on site of warehouse blaze after major incident declared
Four Vietmamese nationals were reported missing in July
A third body has been found at the scene of a huge blaze at a warehouse in Oldham.
Police declared a major incident on 23 July after human remains were first found at a tile warehouse in Greater Manchester months after a huge fire lasting four days destroyed the building.
It is believed that four Vietnamese nationals, who were reported missing to GMP on 21 July, may have been inside.
The fire occurred on 7 May this year. Teams have been searching the remnants of the mill since demolition workers discovered human remains on 23 July.
Remains of a second victim were discovered last week.
Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, GMP’s Victim Identification lead, said: “I speak on behalf of all involved in this operation when I say that our thoughts are with the potential family members in Vietnam. Specially-trained officers have been in direct contact with them and continue to liaise with partner agencies to ensure they are fully updated and supported.
“At the scene, extensive search and recovery work continues to ensure any further remains are respectfully recovered. Meanwhile, the investigation team is following several lines of enquiry relating to the fire and activities at the mill beforehand. Any criminal offences identified as part of their investigation will be progressed immediately and appropriately.
“Anyone with information which may assist us should contact Greater Manchester Police or Crimestoppers, anonymously.”
Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact GMP, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via a form on its website.
