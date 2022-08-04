A large fire broke out in one of Berlin’s biggest city forests on Thursday (4 August), triggered by several explosions that took place at an ammunition dump.

Explosions can be heard in footage taken close to the site, while flames can also be seen raging in the distance.

Old ammunition from World War II, fireworks and explosive ordnance is stored - and controlled explosions carried out - in the Grunewald forest.

The Berlin fire department said on Thursday that the situation remains “dangerous”, while around 100 firefighters were called to battle the blaze.

