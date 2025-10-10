Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of an eight-year-old girl who died after falling unwell at school said she “can’t eat or sleep” following the heartbreaking loss of her “beautiful baby girl”.

Olivia-Grace Huxter was rushed to hospital after what police called a “medical episode” at Penrhys Primary School in Ferndale, Rhondda, south Wales, on Wednesday afternoon. The young girl died shortly after.

Her mother, Melanie Huxter, paid tribute to her daughter on social media on Friday as she said she doesn’t know “what life will look like now”.

She wrote on her Facebook page: “My beautiful beautiful baby girl, I can't eat, I can't sleep without you. I'm so grateful I was able to hold you and sing you to sleep one last time with your favourite bedtime song.

“You were wanted, admired and absolutely adored by everyone lucky enough to have known you. I don't know what life will look like now. I love you to the moon and back... Twice.”

In a post online on Thursday, another family member wrote: “We as a family wanted to thank you all for your kind messages and love. We’re devastated and trying to come to terms with what has happened. We wanted people to know there was no fault and it was a freak accident. Please respect our privacy while we try to get through this difficult time.”

The school published a statement on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, which said: “Due to the traumatic event that happened at our lovely school this afternoon we will be closed for all children tomorrow. School will be open for children and staff again on Friday.”

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “South Wales Police is investigating the sudden death of an eight-year-old girl in Ferndale.

“Emergency services were called to Penrhys Primary School in Ferndale just after 2pm on Wednesday to reports of a medical episode. The girl was taken to hospital where she later died.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and an investigation on behalf of the coroner is now underway.”