Omaze £6m mansion at centre of planning row faces fresh setback

If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is, so the proverb goes. And for Vicky Curtis-Cresswell, who felt “pure joy” when winning a £6m mansion in Blakeney in Norfolk as part of a raffle draw for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day, the well-known saying must be ringing home right now.

Despite winning the seven-bedroom house, called Larkfields, almost six months ago, the 38-year-old Miss Wales finalist has still not received the keys – and this month the wait, which centres on a planning dispute on the property, took a fresh setback after the local parish council weighed in.

The planning row began when North Norfolk District Council received an anonymous tip-off, claiming that the mansion, which was publicised on television as part of Comic Relief in March, was in breach of planning rules after being built in 2020.

Approval had been given for the house on three acres of land, but it was alleged that it did not include permission for a swimming pool, tennis court, summerhouse, garage and extension to a utility room.

open image in gallery The swimming pool at the Larkfields mansion was allegedly built without the correct planning permission ( Omaze )

In a bid to address this, in July, Omaze submitted a new planning application to retain all parts of the property – but this month, it has been met with an objection from Blakeney Parish Council, which points out that the building’s design must “safeguard the character of the countryside”.

If the retrospective plans are not approved, it could mean parts of the mansion will need to be demolished before Ms Curtis-Cresswell moves in.

In June, a spokesperson for Omaze said the company was working with North Norfolk District Council over the issue. The firm also said it guaranteed Ms Curtis-Cresswell would not have to pick up the costs involved.

open image in gallery The property resembles mansions in the Hamptons area of New York ( Omaze )

In its planning application, agents for Omaze wrote: “Following correspondence from the local planning authority alleging that the implemented development has not been carried out in accordance with the permission. To address this, the retrospective application seeks to regularise these matters.”

It continued: “The proposals as illustrated are wholly in keeping with the character and scale of the existing dwelling, and provide complementary development through the use of coherent materials. We therefore consider that these additions have no material impact on the character and appearance of the area.”

However, Blakeney Parish Council objected to the proposal. Clerk Tracey Bayfield wrote that the siting and design of the building must be controlled for the benefit of the local area, including to “safeguard the character of the countryside and area of outstanding natural beauty”.

open image in gallery Inside the property that was offered as a prize for Comic Relief in March ( Omaze )

Two other people have also written to North Norfolk District Council to object.

One person complained the swimming pool had been built on the site of a “distinctive group of pines [trees]”, questioning if any had been felled. They also claimed the tennis court had been built in a wildflower meadow.

The other objector accused the original developer, which was not Omaze, of driving “coach and horses through the planning laws”.

North Norfolk District Council expects to make a decision on the latest planning application for the property by 1 October.